New Sci-Fi Time Travel Movie With Marvel Star Becomes an Instant Top 3 Streaming Hit on Hulu

If you logged in to watch something on Disney+ this weekend, chances are pretty good that you arrived with two specific titles in mind for your Saturday night viewing. The first is Zootopia 2, the $1.8 billion sequel that has been dominating the charts on the platform for weeks (and remains #1 for a reason). Just behind that film, sitting at #2 on the charts, is the just-released Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. This new special commemorated twenty years of the hit series, featuring interviews with the cast and crew, and special performances by Miley Cyrus. Those two are sitting at the top of the charts for Disney’s streaming platforms.

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Beyond those two titles, though, an all-new and wholly original new movie also hit Hulu and Disney+ this weekend, in the form of the genre-mash-up, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice. Not a sequel, not a remake, and not based on anything beforehand, the new film from writer/director BenDavid Grabinski arrived as exactly the kind of film that movie fans have been eager to see, and luckily, the audience appears to have found the film. To make the movie even more enticing, though, it features an all-star cast, including former X-Men star James Marsden in his last film before the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Is a Streaming Hit

According to FlixPatrol, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice clocked in as the #3 title on Hulu and Disney+ over the weekend, sitting behind the aforementioned Zootopia 2 and Hannah Montana Special. The site gives the film a score of 419, averaging its positions from around the globe (it sits as low as #10 in Mexico, but #1 in Canada). Today, though, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice has climbed to the #2 position, perhaps indicating that word of mouth on the new movie has picked up. As noted, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice checks all the boxes that film fans have been asking for, but unlike Project Hail Mary, it can be watched at home.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, in addition to having the most ampersands in a film title since 1969’s Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, manages to scratch a variety of itches for viewers by touching on a slew of genres. At its core, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice is a comedy, but the basis for the film’s story is also one about gangsters, and beyond that, it’s a time-travel movie. It may sound like a lot, but the truth is that Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice manages to bob and weave its way through all these genres and coalesce into a film that is a wholly satisfying movie experience.

In the film, James Marsden stars as Mike, the mafia hitman who is having an affair with Alice (Eiza González). The trouble, of course, is that Alice is married to Nick (Vince Vaughn), a boss in the family who is navigating the sticky situation of a potential rat in the organization. The element no one is counting on is the arrival of Nick (Vince Vaughn), the one from the future, which not only radically shifts the dynamics of the movie but allows for Vaughn to pull double duty as a performer, not only showing off his range but acting opposite himself. To elaborate further would spoil some of the movie’s best surprises, but potential viewers should also know the film brings in the likes of Keith David, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz, and Stephen Root to round out its ensemble.