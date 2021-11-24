Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Streaming Services in December 2021

The arrival of December may mean the full start of the holiday season, but it also represents a brand new month of movies and TV on our favorite streaming services. Throughout the month, services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have new offerings being steadily added to their platforms. From new and exciting originals to beloved classics you may have forgotten you loved, there is plenty in store for the month of December.

If a long binge is what you’re after to close out your year, there are a few beloved shows being added to new streaming services for the first time. All four seasons of Knight Rider (plus the TV movie) are coming to Netflix in December, while HBO Max adds the complete series of Mike & Molly and every season of Sanford and Son and The Jeffersons are debuting on Prime Video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

December represents both the start and finish of some highly anticipated original series. Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye wraps up its first season on December 22nd, followed by the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett just one week later. Over on Netflix, a few beloved shows are returning for new seasons in December, with The Witcher, Money Heist, Emily in Paris, and Cobra Kai all debuting new episodes.

You can check out the full December 2021 streaming guide below!

December 1

NETFLIX

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — NETFLIX ANIME

Kayko and Kokosh — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lost in Space: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Insider – “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”

Hawkeye – Episode 103

HBO MAX

12 Strong, 2018 (HBO)

20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)

All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)

All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2

The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)

Blade II, 2002

Bolero, 1984 (HBO)

Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)

Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)

Chicago, 2002

Cloud Atlas, 2012

Control Room, 2004 (HBO)

Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011

Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)

Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015

Frontera, 2014 (HBO)

The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)

The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)

Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)

Jupiter Ascending, 2015

The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)

Limbo, 2020 (HBO)

Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)

The Mask, 1994

Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021

The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984

No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018

Pulse, 2006 (HBO)

R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)

Rubber, 2010 (HBO)

Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)

Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)

The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)

Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)

Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)

Viva, 2015 (HBO)

War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)

World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)

The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

HULU

Candified: Home for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

All Rise: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (CBS)

THE A-TEAM (2010)

ABOVE THE RIM (1994)

ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE (1994)

ADDICTED (2014)

ALEX CROSS (2012)

ALIENATOR (1989)

ALL IS LOST (2013)

ARMAGEDDON (1998)

BACK TO SCHOOL (1986)

THE BANK JOB (2008)

BEHIND ENEMY LINES (2001)

THE BLACK STALLION (1979)

THE BLACK STALLION RETURNS (1983)

BLOW (2001)

BULL DURHAM (1988)

CHATTAHOOCHEE (1990)

CHERRY 2000 (1988)

CON AIR (1997)

THE CRAZIES (2010)

CRAZY HEART (2010)

CRIMSON TIDE (1995)

CUJO (1983)

THE CURSE (1987)

DAYS OF HEAVEN (1978)

DEAD MAN WALKING (1995)

THE DUNGEONMASTER (1985)

EARTH TO ECHO (2014)

ERIK THE VIKING (1989)

FLIGHTPLAN (2005)

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994)

FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980)

HER SMELL (2018)

HIDE AND SEEK (2005)

HOLLOW MAN (2000)

HOLY MAN (1998)

HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008)

HUSTLERS (2019)

I LOVE YOU, BETH COOPER (2009)

JAGGED EDGE (1985)

KING KONG (1976)

LOVE FIELD (1992)

MAKING MR. RIGHT (1987)

THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (2004)

MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING (1997)

OCEAN’S ELEVEN (2001)

OCEAN’S TWELVE (2004)

OCEAN’S THIRTEEN (2007)

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)

THE RAID 2 (2014)

REGARDING HENRY (1991)

RIO (2008)

SERENDIPITY (2001)

SHANGHAI NOON (2000)

SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE (2010)

SHERLOCK HOLMES (2009)

SHERLOCK HOLMES: A GAME OF SHADOWS (2011)

THE SIEGE OF FIREBASE GLORIA (1989)

SILVERADO (1985)

SKY CAPTAIN AND THE WORLD OF TOMORROW (2004)

SODA CRACKER (1989)

SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL (1987)

SOMETHING’S GOTTA GIVE (2003)

STEPHEN KING’S GRAVEYARD SHIFT (1990)

STEPHEN KING’S THINNER (1996)

SUPERBEAST (1972)

TROLL (1986)

THE WARRIORS (1979)

YOUNG GUNS (1988)

YOUNG GUNS II (1990)

PRIME VIDEO

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End Of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

White As Snow (2021)

A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)

A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Sanford: Seasons 1-2

Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11

The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)

The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)

December 2

NETFLIX

Escalona: Season 1

The Alpinist

Coyotes — NETFLIX SERIES

SINGLE ALL THE WAY — NETFLIX FILM

The Whole Truth — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Odo, Cartoonito Season 1 Premiere

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Santa Inc., Max Original Animated Series Premiere

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO)

HULU

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere (FXX)

Godfather of Harlem: Complete Season 1 (Walt Disney Television)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special (NBC)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

THE EAST (2021)

December 3

NETFLIX

Cobalt Blue — NETFLIX FILM

Coming Out Colton — NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mixtape — NETFLIX FILM

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Christmas… Again?!

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Edward Scissorhands

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Million Dollar Arm

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Premiere

The Rescue – Premiere

HBO MAX

Breathe the Night

Craig of the Creek, Season 3

Hood River, 2021

Mike & Molly

Yerba Buena (HBO), 2020

HULU

Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode (FX)

Annie Live!: Special (NBC)

Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special (DreamWorks Animation)

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING (2021)

THE WORLD OF KANAKO (2014)

PRIME VIDEO

Joe Bell (2020)

We Are X (2016)

Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 4

HBO MAX

The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3

At the Ready, 2021

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green., Stand-Up Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)

December 5

NETFLIX

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

HBO MAX

Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale

December 6

NETFLIX

David and the Elves — NETFLIX FILM

Voir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Landscapers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

December 7

NETFLIX

Centaurworld: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Go Dog Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — NETFLIX COMEDY

HBO MAX

The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)

WORLD WAR Z (2013)

December 8

NETFLIX

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — NETFLIX COMEDY

DISNEY+

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)

Welcome to Earth – All Episodes Streaming

Disney Insider – “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”

Hawkeye – Episode 104

HULU

People’s Choice Awards: Special (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 9

NETFLIX

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Asakusa Kid — NETFLIX FILM

Bonus Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Season 1

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gossip Girl Season 1, Finale

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

HULU

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Bloods: Complete Season 1 (Sky Studios)

Creamerie: Complete Season 1 (Kevin & Co, Flat3 and TAP)

SWAN SONG (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 10

NETFLIX

The Shack

Anonymously Yours — NETFLIX FILM

Aranyak — NETFLIX SERIES

Back to the Outback — NETFLIX FILM

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — NETFLIX SERIES

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — NETFLIX SERIES

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — NETFLIX SERIES

Still Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

Two — NETFLIX FILM

The Unforgivable — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Tron: Legacy

HBO MAX

Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

DC’s Stargirl, Season 2

HULU

Crossing Swords: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

MATERNA (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 6

December 11

NETFLIX

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy — NETFLIX SERIES

December 12

NETFLIX

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

HBO MAX

Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

A Christmas Star (2021)

December 13

NETFLIX

Eye in the Sky

HULU

70th Miss Universe Competition: Special (Fox)

BRIGHTON BEACH (2021)

December 14

NETFLIX

The Future Diary — NETFLIX SERIES

Russell Howard: Lubricant — NETFLIX COMEDY

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special (Fox)

American Auto: Series Premiere (NBC)

December 15

NETFLIX

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

The Giver

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — NETFLIX SERIES

The Hand of God — NETFLIX FILM

Selling Tampa — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

Gigantosaurus (S3)

Life Below Zero (S17)

Science Of Stupid (S8)

Foodtastic – All Episodes Streaming

Hawkeye – Episode 105

HBO MAX

What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002

HULU

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Fox)

Grand Crew: Series Premiere (NBC)

RISING WOLF (2021)

December 16

Netflix

Darkest Hour

A California Christmas: City Lights — NETFLIX FILM

A Naija Christmas –– NETFLIX FILM

Aggretsuko: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME

Puff: Wonders of the Reef — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary

The Cut (aka O Grande Look) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

HULU

DEAD ASLEEP (2021) (Hulu Original Documentary)

CRYPTOZOO (2021)

TED BUNDY: AMERICAN BOOGEYMAN (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

Theory Of Everything (2014)

December 17

NETFLIX

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Witcher: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

HBO MAX

A Forbidden Orange , Max Original Premiere

HULU

MOTHER/ANDROID (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

THE NOWHERE INN (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

Boxing Day (2021)

Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)

With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 18

NETFLIX

Oldboy

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — NETFLIX SERIES

December 19

NETFLIX

What Happened in Oslo — NETFLIX SERIES

PRIME VIDEO

Joy for Christmas (2021)

December 20

NETFLIX

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)

PRIIME VIDEO

Who You Think I Am (2021)

December 21

NETFLIX

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — NETFLIX COMEDY

Grumpy Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

Being The Ricardos – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

December 22

NETFLIX

Emily in Paris: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)

Hawkeye – Season Finale

HBO MAX

After the Sunset, 2004

The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

December 23

NETFLIX

Elite Short Stories: Patrick — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Suicide Squad, 2021

HULU

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)

December 24

NETFLIX

1000 Miles from Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Don’t Look Up — NETFLIX FILM

Minnal Murali — NETFLIX FILM

The Silent Sea — NETFLIX SERIES

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Vicky and Her Mystery — NETFLIX FILM

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

DISNEY+

Encanto

King Tut In Color

Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

HBO MAX

Black Jesus, 2014

December 25

NETFLIX

Single’s Inferno — NETFLIX SERIES

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — NETFLIX COMEDY

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

December 26

NETFLIX

Lulli — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)

Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)

HULU

Letterkenny: Complete Season 10 (Hulu Original)

December 28

NETFLIX

Word Party Presents: Math! — NETFLIX FAMILY

December 29

NETFLIX

Anxious People — NETFLIX SERIES

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

T.O.T.S. (S3)

The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere

December 30

NETFLIX

Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A

December 31

NETFLIX

Cobra Kai: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Stay Close — NETFLIX SERIES

Seal Team — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

80s Top Ten (S1)

HBO MAX

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

Lady Of The Manor (2021)

Time Is Up (2021)