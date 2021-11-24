Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Streaming Services in December 2021

The arrival of December may mean the full start of the holiday season, but it also represents a brand new month of movies and TV on our favorite streaming services. Throughout the month, services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have new offerings being steadily added to their platforms. From new and exciting originals to beloved classics you may have forgotten you loved, there is plenty in store for the month of December.
If a long binge is what you’re after to close out your year, there are a few beloved shows being added to new streaming services for the first time. All four seasons of Knight Rider (plus the TV movie) are coming to Netflix in December, while HBO Max adds the complete series of Mike & Molly and every season of Sanford and Son and The Jeffersons are debuting on Prime Video.
December represents both the start and finish of some highly anticipated original series. Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye wraps up its first season on December 22nd, followed by the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett just one week later. Over on Netflix, a few beloved shows are returning for new seasons in December, with The Witcher, Money Heist, Emily in Paris, and Cobra Kai all debuting new episodes.
You can check out the full December 2021 streaming guide below!
December 1
NETFLIX
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — NETFLIX ANIME
Kayko and Kokosh — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lost in Space: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney Insider – “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”
Hawkeye – Episode 103
HBO MAX
12 Strong, 2018 (HBO)
20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)
All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)
All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2
The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)
Blade II, 2002
Bolero, 1984 (HBO)
Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)
Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)
Chicago, 2002
Cloud Atlas, 2012
Control Room, 2004 (HBO)
Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011
Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)
Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)
Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015
Frontera, 2014 (HBO)
The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)
The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)
The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)
Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)
Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)
Jupiter Ascending, 2015
The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)
Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)
Limbo, 2020 (HBO)
Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)
The Mask, 1994
Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021
The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984
No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)
Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018
Pulse, 2006 (HBO)
R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)
Rubber, 2010 (HBO)
Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)
Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)
The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)
Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)
Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)
Viva, 2015 (HBO)
War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)
The Wedding Singer, 1998
The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)
World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)
The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)
XXX, 2002
HULU
Candified: Home for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
All Rise: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (CBS)
THE A-TEAM (2010)
ABOVE THE RIM (1994)
ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE (1994)
ADDICTED (2014)
ALEX CROSS (2012)
ALIENATOR (1989)
ALL IS LOST (2013)
ARMAGEDDON (1998)
BACK TO SCHOOL (1986)
THE BANK JOB (2008)
BEHIND ENEMY LINES (2001)
THE BLACK STALLION (1979)
THE BLACK STALLION RETURNS (1983)
BLOW (2001)
BULL DURHAM (1988)
CHATTAHOOCHEE (1990)
CHERRY 2000 (1988)
CON AIR (1997)
THE CRAZIES (2010)
CRAZY HEART (2010)
CRIMSON TIDE (1995)
CUJO (1983)
THE CURSE (1987)
DAYS OF HEAVEN (1978)
DEAD MAN WALKING (1995)
THE DUNGEONMASTER (1985)
EARTH TO ECHO (2014)
ERIK THE VIKING (1989)
FLIGHTPLAN (2005)
FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994)
FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980)
HER SMELL (2018)
HIDE AND SEEK (2005)
HOLLOW MAN (2000)
HOLY MAN (1998)
HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008)
HUSTLERS (2019)
I LOVE YOU, BETH COOPER (2009)
JAGGED EDGE (1985)
KING KONG (1976)
LOVE FIELD (1992)
MAKING MR. RIGHT (1987)
THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (2004)
MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING (1997)
OCEAN’S ELEVEN (2001)
OCEAN’S TWELVE (2004)
OCEAN’S THIRTEEN (2007)
THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987)
THE RAID 2 (2014)
REGARDING HENRY (1991)
RIO (2008)
SERENDIPITY (2001)
SHANGHAI NOON (2000)
SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE (2010)
SHERLOCK HOLMES (2009)
SHERLOCK HOLMES: A GAME OF SHADOWS (2011)
THE SIEGE OF FIREBASE GLORIA (1989)
SILVERADO (1985)
SKY CAPTAIN AND THE WORLD OF TOMORROW (2004)
SODA CRACKER (1989)
SOME KIND OF WONDERFUL (1987)
SOMETHING’S GOTTA GIVE (2003)
STEPHEN KING’S GRAVEYARD SHIFT (1990)
STEPHEN KING’S THINNER (1996)
SUPERBEAST (1972)
TROLL (1986)
THE WARRIORS (1979)
YOUNG GUNS (1988)
YOUNG GUNS II (1990)
PRIME VIDEO
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Alex Cross (2013)
All Is Lost (2013)
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
End Of Days (1999)
Guess Who (2005)
Halloween II (1981)
Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Little Women (1994)
Mistletoe Mixup (2021)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)
Ronin (1998)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)
The Hunt For Red October (1990)
The Proposal (2009)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
The Waterboy (1998)
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
White As Snow (2021)
A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)
A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)
Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)
My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Sanford: Seasons 1-2
Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6
Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)
The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11
The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)
The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)
When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)
December 2
NETFLIX
Escalona: Season 1
The Alpinist
Coyotes — NETFLIX SERIES
SINGLE ALL THE WAY — NETFLIX FILM
The Whole Truth — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Odo, Cartoonito Season 1 Premiere
Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Santa Inc., Max Original Animated Series Premiere
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere (FXX)
Godfather of Harlem: Complete Season 1 (Walt Disney Television)
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special (NBC)
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)
Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Complete Season 1 (Vice)
THE EAST (2021)
December 3
NETFLIX
Cobalt Blue — NETFLIX FILM
Coming Out Colton — NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Mixtape — NETFLIX FILM
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Christmas… Again?!
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Edward Scissorhands
Ice Age
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
Million Dollar Arm
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Premiere
The Rescue – Premiere
HBO MAX
Breathe the Night
Craig of the Creek, Season 3
Hood River, 2021
Mike & Molly
Yerba Buena (HBO), 2020
HULU
Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two (Hulu Original)
The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode (FX)
Annie Live!: Special (NBC)
Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special (DreamWorks Animation)
WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING (2021)
THE WORLD OF KANAKO (2014)
PRIME VIDEO
Joe Bell (2020)
We Are X (2016)
Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
December 4
HBO MAX
The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3
At the Ready, 2021
Drew Michael: Red Blue Green., Stand-Up Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)
December 5
NETFLIX
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
HBO MAX
Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale
December 6
NETFLIX
David and the Elves — NETFLIX FILM
Voir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Landscapers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)
December 7
NETFLIX
Centaurworld: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Go Dog Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)
WORLD WAR Z (2013)
December 8
NETFLIX
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)
Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)
Welcome to Earth – All Episodes Streaming
Disney Insider – “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”
Hawkeye – Episode 104
HULU
People’s Choice Awards: Special (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
December 9
NETFLIX
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Asakusa Kid — NETFLIX FILM
Bonus Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Season 1
And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gossip Girl Season 1, Finale
Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
HULU
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
Bloods: Complete Season 1 (Sky Studios)
Creamerie: Complete Season 1 (Kevin & Co, Flat3 and TAP)
SWAN SONG (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
December 10
NETFLIX
The Shack
Anonymously Yours — NETFLIX FILM
Aranyak — NETFLIX SERIES
Back to the Outback — NETFLIX FILM
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — NETFLIX SERIES
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — NETFLIX SERIES
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — NETFLIX SERIES
Still Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM
Two — NETFLIX FILM
The Unforgivable — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Tron: Legacy
HBO MAX
Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
DC’s Stargirl, Season 2
HULU
Crossing Swords: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
MATERNA (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3
The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 6
December 11
NETFLIX
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy — NETFLIX SERIES
December 12
NETFLIX
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
HBO MAX
Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
A Christmas Star (2021)
December 13
NETFLIX
Eye in the Sky
HULU
70th Miss Universe Competition: Special (Fox)
BRIGHTON BEACH (2021)
December 14
NETFLIX
The Future Diary — NETFLIX SERIES
Russell Howard: Lubricant — NETFLIX COMEDY
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special (Fox)
American Auto: Series Premiere (NBC)
December 15
NETFLIX
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
The Giver
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — NETFLIX SERIES
The Hand of God — NETFLIX FILM
Selling Tampa — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
Gigantosaurus (S3)
Life Below Zero (S17)
Science Of Stupid (S8)
Foodtastic – All Episodes Streaming
Hawkeye – Episode 105
HBO MAX
What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002
HULU
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Fox)
Grand Crew: Series Premiere (NBC)
RISING WOLF (2021)
December 16
Netflix
Darkest Hour
A California Christmas: City Lights — NETFLIX FILM
A Naija Christmas –– NETFLIX FILM
Aggretsuko: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME
Puff: Wonders of the Reef — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
The Cut (aka O Grande Look) , Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
DEAD ASLEEP (2021) (Hulu Original Documentary)
CRYPTOZOO (2021)
TED BUNDY: AMERICAN BOOGEYMAN (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
Theory Of Everything (2014)
December 17
NETFLIX
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Witcher: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
HBO MAX
A Forbidden Orange , Max Original Premiere
HULU
MOTHER/ANDROID (2021) (Hulu Original Film)
THE NOWHERE INN (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
Boxing Day (2021)
Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)
With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
December 18
NETFLIX
Oldboy
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — NETFLIX SERIES
December 19
NETFLIX
What Happened in Oslo — NETFLIX SERIES
PRIME VIDEO
Joy for Christmas (2021)
December 20
NETFLIX
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)
PRIIME VIDEO
Who You Think I Am (2021)
December 21
NETFLIX
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — NETFLIX COMEDY
Grumpy Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
Being The Ricardos – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
December 22
NETFLIX
Emily in Paris: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)
Hawkeye – Season Finale
HBO MAX
After the Sunset, 2004
The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
December 23
NETFLIX
Elite Short Stories: Patrick — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Suicide Squad, 2021
HULU
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)
December 24
NETFLIX
1000 Miles from Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Don’t Look Up — NETFLIX FILM
Minnal Murali — NETFLIX FILM
The Silent Sea — NETFLIX SERIES
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Vicky and Her Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
DISNEY+
Encanto
King Tut In Color
Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids
HBO MAX
Black Jesus, 2014
December 25
NETFLIX
Single’s Inferno — NETFLIX SERIES
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — NETFLIX COMEDY
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
December 26
NETFLIX
Lulli — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)
HULU
Letterkenny: Complete Season 10 (Hulu Original)
December 28
NETFLIX
Word Party Presents: Math! — NETFLIX FAMILY
December 29
NETFLIX
Anxious People — NETFLIX SERIES
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
T.O.T.S. (S3)
The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere
December 30
NETFLIX
Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES
Hilda and the Mountain King — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A
December 31
NETFLIX
Cobra Kai: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Stay Close — NETFLIX SERIES
Seal Team — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
80s Top Ten (S1)
HBO MAX
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
Lady Of The Manor (2021)
Time Is Up (2021)