New Update on The Batman Part II Confirms an Andor Connection, And DC Fans Should Be Excited

James Gunn is taking big swings over at DC. After the success of Superman, he’s been working hard to get the script for its sequel, Man of Tomorrow, in tip-top shape. Lex Luthor is going to have a larger role this time around, with him teaming up with the hero he once tried to kill to stave off a new threat. All that sounds very exciting, and it’s almost time to jump aboard the hype train, since the movie releases in July 2027 — less than two years from now. That kind of turnaround time is almost unheard of these days, especially for DC properties.

Matt Reeves worked on the script for The Batman Part II for nearly half a decade. There were updates here and there, but it started to feel like the project may never come together. Fortunately, the ball finally landed outside of Reeves’ court once he finished the script, with Gunn and Co. singing the filmmaker’s praises after reading his latest piece of work. It’s now full steam ahead on The Batman sequel, and the newest update throws an interesting Star Wars name into the mix.

The Batman Part II Is Bringing a Star Wars Heavyweight Into the Fold

In addition to its gripping story and a few standout performances, the highlight of The Batman is its production design. Gotham City feels as real as ever, with its unique building designs and lived-in feel. Gone are the days when Batman’s home looked and felt like a real-life town that the production was just borrowing for a few months. A lot of the credit goes to James Chinlund, a frequent Reeves collaborator who served as production designer on The Batman.

Heading into The Batman Part II, Reeves is looking to keep the momentum going by bringing in a new name that knows a thing or two about creating a distinct aesthetic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production designer Luke Hull is joining the film’s crew. Hull has been thriving in the TV world for the last couple of years, leaving his fingerprints on notable projects like Chernobyl and Howards End. However, his real claim to fame is his work on Star Wars: Andor, a series that traded in The Volume for real sets.

The worlds and spaces that Hull helped create in a galaxy far, far away were so beloved that he won an Emmy. He’ll try to add an Oscar to his mantle at the 2028 Academy Awards, but he’ll need some help, because a film’s look can only carry it so far.

It’s Only a Matter of Time Before the Real Fun Begins With The Batman Part II

As great as it is for Reeves to land a production designer of Hull’s caliber, it’s not a piece of news that gets a casual fan chomping at the bit. What they’re looking for are additions to the cast. It might take a little more time, but it shouldn’t be too long before the powers that be announce who will be joining Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, and the rest in the upcoming project.

There have been countless rumors about characters who might appear in Reeves’ script, including ones about Robin and Mister Freeze. No matter which DC figures are sharing scenes with the titular hero, actors are sure to be lining up for the chance to join in on the fun, especially since they already know that the film’s aesthetic will at least be on par with the first movie’s.

The Batman Part II hits theaters on October 1, 2027.

