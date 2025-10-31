The Oldest Wonder Woman Fancast Actress Discusses Whether She’d Join James Gunn’s DCU

The DC Universe is now in full swing, and in the early going, the franchise is largely revolving around David Corenswet’s Superman. The shared universe’s cinematic slate kicked off this summer with Superman, and James Gunn’s upcoming film Man of Tomorrow serves as its follow-up, pitting the uneasy alliance of Superman and Lex Luthor against a mysterious, dangerous threat. While it’s exciting Corenswet’s iteration of Superman is firmly cemented as one of the most important DCU characters moving forward, fans are very interested to see other Justice League members join the party soon, including Batman and Wonder Woman. Movies for both characters are in development, but no casting announcements have been made. Now, one of the most popular Wonder Woman fancasts has weighed in.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Alexandra Daddario was asked her thoughts about being one of the top picks to play Wonder Woman. “I have to be honest, I haven’t seen any of that [fan art],” she said. “I’m flattered to hear that it’s happening, but I haven’t seen it. But of course, working with James Gunn would be amazing in any capacity, but I wasn’t aware that that was going on.”

Will Alexandra Daddario Be Cast As the DCU’s Wonder Woman?

Image Courtesy of HBO

It is important to keep in mind that while the DCU’s Wonder Woman movie is in development, it does not appear to be imminent. In the wake of Superman‘s successful box office run, there was speculation that Wonder Woman was being fast-tracked, but James Gunn disputed those reports. As he has always maintained since becoming co-head at DC Studios, no movie or TV show will begin production until a completed script is in place. The Wonder Woman screenplay is still being worked on, meaning the casting process has yet to begin. And based on DC Studios’ planned output strategy, Wonder Woman wouldn’t hit theaters for a few years at least, so there’s no rush to lock someone in.

Daddario has made a name for herself over the years, appearing in critically acclaimed TV series like True Detective and The White Lotus (for which she earned an Emmy nomination) and high-profile movies such as San Andreas and Baywatch. She’s a recognizable face, but that likely wouldn’t have any impact on whether or not she’s cast in the DCU. Casting a relative unknown as a superhero is a common strategy (making it easier for audiences to buy them as the character), but Gunn doesn’t consider level of fame when mulling over actors. In the past, he’s said he would have offered Superman to Chris Pratt if the Guardians of the Galaxy star was younger. Gunn is most concerned with finding the right actor for each part, whether they’re a fresh face or established on the A-list.

Fan art of Daddario as Wonder Woman has circulated online for years, and she definitely looks the part. She would also be a good fit for the role in terms of performance; she has experience with a variety of genres over the course of her career, demonstrating her chops in comedy, drama, and action. Whoever plays Wonder Woman is going to have to be a multi-faceted performer, carrying the smaller character moments in addition to the action set pieces. Daddario isn’t the only fancast to gain traction (Andor star Adria Arjona is at the top of many lists as well), but she’s certainly one of the more appealing options.

Whether or not Daddario lands the role will depend on the direction Gunn and Co. want to take the character. If the DCU’s Wonder Woman is going to be introduced as a veteran hero with years of experience under her belt, then the veteran actress Daddario would be a strong choice. Superman reveals that metahumans have been active in the DCU for 300 years, and Batman feature The Brave and the Bold is supposedly looking for an older Dark Knight, so having an established Wonder Woman running around wouldn’t be out of the ordinary. But should the filmmakers want to portray Diana Prince closer to the start of her superhero career, then DC Studios may want to go with a younger up and comer.

