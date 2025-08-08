James Gunn Addresses The Batman 2 Robin Rumors (& He Doesn’t Sound Happy)

DC Studios co-head James Gunn addresses rumors that Robin will be featured in The Batman Part II, seemingly expressing frustration with the speculation that’s circulating online. On social media, Gunn replied to a post from the account dcuprimetv to debunk the latest reports about The Batman Part II. In his comment, Gunn highlighted that only a handful of people have read the script for the highly anticipated sequel. That means industry insiders and scoopers claiming to have information about the movie don’t really know what’s going on.

“Guys please stop believing this nonsense,” Gunn wrote. “I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about The Batman 2.” Check out a screenshot of the interaction in the space below:

As The Batman Part II finally makes some meaningful headway after numerous delays, the rumor mill has started to heat up. Reports have claimed that Batman’s faithful sidekick Robin will be featured in Matt Reeves’ sequel, marking the first time the character has appeared in a live-action film since 1997’s Batman & Robin (unless you count Robin John Blake, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s The Dark Knight Rises character who never actually suited up as the Boy Wonder). Always one to be transparent about upcoming projects, Gunn has also debunked rumors stating Hush will be the villain in The Batman 2.

Reeves and his co-writer Mattson Tomlin finally finished the Batman Part II script in June. The film is now gearing up for pre-production, with casting said to be taking place this fall. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently confirmed that The Batman Part II will start production in the spring, keeping it on track for its October 2027 release date.

Robin being in The Batman Part II would be a fascinating development, to say the least. As most fans know, Reeves’ Batman-related projects fall under DC Studios’ Elseworlds label and are set in a continuity separate from the primary DC Universe franchise. While work on The Batman Part II continues, another Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, is being developed and takes place in the DCU. The Brave and the Bold is set to follow an older Bruce Wayne and explore his dynamic with his son Damian Wayne. As Gunn searches for an elegant solution to balance two different Batman movie series, having one chronicle the adventures of a younger crime-fighter early in his career (Robert Pattinson) and the other tell stories about an older, grizzled Dark Knight leading a Bat Family could work. That delineation would be easy enough to grasp — even for more casual audiences who aren’t as tuned in to the inner workings of DC Studios.

Things would probably get a little confusing if both Batman film franchises had their own Robin running around. Because of that, it seems unlikely Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, or any other Robin will be fighting by Battinson’s side when The Batman Part II hits theaters in a couple of years. As the casting process unfolds, hopefully fans learn which characters Reeves and Co. will be incorporating into the Batman Epic Crime Saga. Oftentimes, studios will keep specific roles under lock and key, but perhaps in the interest of clarity, they’ll share character details as actors join the project.