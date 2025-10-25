3 Years Ago Today, DC’s Future Was Saved… But These 5 Things Are Still Missing

It’s easy to forget how bad DC’s situation was just a few years ago. In 2022, Black Adam was preparing to hit theaters, and there was quite a bit of momentum behind it. Dwayne Johnson was headlining a project that had been gestating for well over a decade and promised that his movie would change the hierarchy of power in the DC Extended Universe. Unfortunately, despite featuring Henry Cavill’s first appearance as Superman in years, Black Adam crashed and burned upon release, putting the final nail in the DCEU’s coffin. Four days later, on October 25, 2022, the hierarchy did change, just not in the way Johnson envisioned, as it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran were taking control of DC Studios.

Of course, Rome wasn’t built in a day, so it’s taken three years to really get the new DC Universe off the ground. Gunn’s fingerprints are finally all over the franchise, though, with both Superman and Peacemaker being major conversation drivers in 2025. However, DC Studios hasn’t delivered on all of its promises just yet. Here are five things that are still missing from the DCU.

5) Batman

The biggest mystery in the DCU right now is Batman. Gunn’s first couple of projects aren’t afraid to allude to the Dark Knight’s existence or outright show his silhouette, but the franchise is taking its sweet time bringing him into the fold. While The Brave and the Bold is in the works, it’s not on the fast track that Man of Tomorrow is, which is especially frustrating because it’s taking what feels like forever to get The Batman Part II out. Sure, all this discussion will feel silly once a new actor dons the cape and cowl, but at the moment, there’s a bat-sized void in the DCU.

4) The Justice League

The DCU’s first movie, Superman, introduces the Justice Gang, a team of superheroes. Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, and Hawgirl aren’t exactly household names, though, so it’s hard to imagine them becoming the Justice League. The more likely scenario is that Gunn is waiting until all the pieces are in place to form what is sure to become the DCU’s premier team. Due to the issues with Batman and Wonder Woman’s movie still being on the assembly line, it’s probably going to be a few years before the Justice League returns to the big screen.

3) A Big Bad

Forming the Justice League won’t matter if it doesn’t have someone to fight. The easiest villain to pit against the DCU’s heroes would be Darkseid, and the events of Peacemaker Season 2 make it seem like that’s the direction Gunn wants to go in. However, the filmmaker is pushing back against that narrative, claiming that his franchise isn’t ready for the ruler of Apokolips. Well, some character has to step into the role, and maybe their debut will shine some light on the next entry on this list.

2) The Meaning of “Gods and Monsters”

When Gunn announced the initial slate of DCU projects, he revealed that the first phase of the franchise would be called “Gods and Monsters.” A few monsters have already made their presence felt — such as Clayface, Eric Frankenstein, and the Bride — and there’s an argument to be made that Superman is the “god” part of that equation. But it’s unclear how the two words tie together and whether they will at all. Maybe DC Studios doesn’t want fans to read into the names of its chapters the way that they do Marvel Studios’ sagas.

1) New Voices

Whenever someone gets a new toy, they want to play with it themself before letting their friends try it out. Gunn has been doing that with the DCU, putting his fingerprints on all of the projects so far. Things are going to change in 2026 with Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface, and hopefully, it’s a sign of things to come because it’ll be nice to see what other creatives can do with DC’s catalog of characters. Gunn is great, there’s no doubt about it, but he doesn’t have to put all of the weight on his shoulders.

