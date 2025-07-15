Two Fan-Favorite Star Wars Actors Earn Emmy Noms for Andor (Rogue One Fans Won’t Be Surprised)

Star Wars: Andor aired its critically acclaimed second season earlier this year, and now it’s earned some notable accolades. Today, the Emmy nominations were announced. Andor secured 14 nods across a plethora of categories, including two acting races. Forest Whitaker was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Saw Gerrera in the episode “I Have Friends Everywhere.” Alan Tudyk received a nomination in Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his portrayal of K-2SO in the episode “Who Else Knows?” Both actors first appeared as their respective characters in the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story before returning for Andor.

Andor also received nominations in other above-the-line categories, such as writing and directing, as well as a plethora of technical and crafts categories. You can see a full list of Andor‘s nominations in the space below:

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Andor Season 2 surpassed Season 1 in terms of Emmy nominations. The first season received a total of eight, none of which came in the acting categories. In addition to the technical nods, Season 1 earned nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (the episode “Rix Road”) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (the episode “One Way Out”).

Debuting in late April, Andor Season 2 received universally positive reviews, with many praising it as a poignant and compelling conclusion to its story. The series added depth to Rogue One by recontextualizing key characters and elements, forever changing the way fans watch the movie. Despite the enthusiastic response to Andor, showrunner Tony Gilroy has stepped away from the franchise to pursue other projects.

Those who love Rogue One won’t be shocked to see Whitaker and Tudyk earn nominations. Both actors are quite memorable in the film. The former brilliantly conveyed the toll war has on a man, portraying Saw as a paranoid freedom fighter constantly on edge. The latter is a terrific source of comedic relief, playing K-2SO with a blunt and sarcastic personality. Whitaker and Tudyk are equally as great in their brief Andor appearances. “I Have Friends Everywhere” is the episode where Saw makes an impassioned speech about revolution to Wilmon, one of Season 2’s standout moments. And Tudyk further fleshes out K-2SO’s dynamic and friendship with Cassian in “Who Else Knows?”

As deserved as Whitaker and Tudyk’s nominations are, Andor fans are probably disappointed other cast members did not receive nods. Everyone in the ensemble is stellar. The likes of Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Elizabeth Dulau, Denise Gough, and Kyle Stoller were all captivating. Ben Mendelsohn could have earned recognition for his unsettling turn as Director Krennic; his interrogation of Dedra Meero is another Season 2 highlight. It’s upsetting only two Andor actors got love from the Emmys, but it doesn’t change the fact that the whole cast and crew made something special.