Marvel Favorite Teases the Return Fans Have Been Waiting for in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

There is a big update for Daredevil: Born Again following the news that it is ending after Season 3. Marvel officially clarified that it was cancelling Daredevil: Born Again following its third season next year, which caused a lot of boos at New York Comic Con. However, while the fans were unhappy with the cancellation, there was some good news that came thanks to one of the franchise’s least popular actors. The series has already brought back Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter as Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, as well as Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. Finn Jones will join them as Iron Fist in Season 3, and it was Jones who leaked the big news.

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In an interview with GamesRadar, Jones said, “The more they can flesh that out, the more the fans are gonna be happy because the fans really want it. Especially between me and Mike and Heroes for Hire. Something like that, I know people are desperate for. We’ll get a glimpse of that maybe in season 3 of Daredevil.”

Finn Jones says fans may "get a glimpse" of Iron Fist & Luke Cage as 'Heroes for Hire' in DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3.



(via @GamesRadar) pic.twitter.com/rxVLEN8jad — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) October 9, 2026

Heroes for Hire is Coming to Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While Jones tried to be coy about it by saying it will “maybe” happen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, he wouldn’t have said it if there weren’t some truth to it. Throwing that out without it being true would make Finn Jones even more hated than he already is. Out of all the actors on the Netflix Defenders team, it was Jones who most fans felt was lackluster in his role as Iron Fist. Setting aside the fans who had no idea who Iron Fist was, the ones who knew him from the comics didn’t get what they wanted. The MCU has a chance to fix that with the next season.

The idea of Heroes for Hire showing up in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 could be huge. While the MCU is cancelling Daredevil: Born Again, there is speculation that it is a financial situation since, if Marvel creates a new show with the characters, it would mean fresh contracts, saving Marvel money, because it would have to raise salaries for ongoing shows. When Daredevil’s show ends, there could be a later series or a special with Heroes for Hire, which could work if Jones’ performance as Iron Fist rises to make fans happy again.

Heroes for Hire was a team that formed in Marvel Comics when Iron Fist’s solo title ended and the Power Man title that featured Cage became Power Man and Iron Fist. The comic had the two heroes start a new company that had them hired to act as bodyguards or investigators in cases requiring superheroes. Their first case had them dealing with a bank robbery, and over time they brought in allies like Colleen Wing and Misty Knight to work with them. It could make for an interesting series if Marvel used the final season of Daredevil: Born Again to spin off a Heroes for Hire series on Disney+. According to Finn Jones, it is a possibility.

Are you excited to see Heroes for Hire in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3? Let us know what you want to see in the final Daredevil season.