New VisionQuest Teaser Features Surprising Blink-And-You-Miss-It Wanda Maximoff Detail

Many MCU fans are hopeful that Avengers: Doomsday will finally confirm the return of a character that audiences have been waiting literal years for: Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Before her death, Wanda last appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which, unfortunately, saw her completely corrupted by the Darkhold and willing to do anything to find her twin sons, Billy and Tommy, in another universe so that they could finally be together. Ultimately, she realized just how wrong her actions were, and she (seemingly) decided to destroy every copy of the Darkhold in every universe, along with herself. Despite that on-screen death—although, it’s true, there was no body—many Marvel fans have never really believed she’s gone for good; she’s just too popular and powerful as a character.

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The biggest theory at present is that she will return in Doomsday, not only because her return feels like something befitting of the big screen but also because Wanda and Doom had a narrative arc together in the comics. And, perhaps most crucially, that arc fits with the events of the MCU to date, more or less. However, fans could be getting Wanda even earlier than they’re anticipating, with the release of VisionQuest on Disney+ on October 14. Already, VisionQuest trailers have confirmed that Wanda will be seen in flashbacks or in what seems to be a home theater in which Vision watches his old memories. Yet, VisionQuest may go so much further than that and actually bring back the real Wanda, and a new teaser has just dropped a hint to that effect.

Vision’s Memory File on Wanda Has an “Error” in VisionQuest

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As devastating as it’s going to be to hear Vision claim that he, Wanda, Billy, and Tommy were never a real family (something we already heard in VisionQuest’s trailer), it makes sense that he wouldn’t see them that way, particularly Wanda. This version of Vision is now the fourth iteration, technically, as he is essentially the amalgamation of the original Vision, the Vision from the Hex, and White Vision. The fact that VisionQuest will therefore see him trying to make sense of his identity, including whether he actually feels any connection to Wanda, is understandable. A new teaser has suggested that this recollection and reflection won’t be so straightforward, though, as it actually shows an error message before showing clips and a description of Wanda.

What exactly that error could be is currently unknown, but it does suggest that something more is going to be uncovered. It’s possible that this just denotes the bad memories, as this and the scene of his death are in red, for example, but it seems to be solely the Wanda memories that receive a flat-out “error.” There may therefore be some reason that these files have been corrupted, and perhaps in that mystery there may be some indication of where Wanda might actually be and what might truly have happened to her. After all, if the MCU follows the comics, then Wanda might actually have been taken by Doctor Doom with her memories erased. That sort of upheaval would certainly be enough to cause an error in Vision’s file, presumably.

What do you think is going on with this error message in VisionQuest? Do you hope it’s signaling Wanda’s return? Share your thoughts down below.