It’s the End of an Era for a Beloved MCU Avenger – Watch the Full VisionQuest Trailer Now

The next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be a culminating event, one full of passion and mystery, with new characters, major ties to the stories that landed beforehand, and even the chance of death, but we’re not talking about Avengers: Doomsday. This October, Marvel Studios will debut the conclusion of the WandaVision trilogy with the debut of VisionQuest, the new series that not only brings a close the storylines that started back in 2021 with that series but will see the return of James Spader as Ultron. In short, it’s going to be an event that many have waited years for.

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Ahead of the show’s two-episode premiere on October 14, Marvel Studios and Disney+ have released the full trailer for the series, which shows how distinct VisionQuest will be in the larger MCU. In addition to highlighting the ways it picks up the story threads that started in WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along, we get the chance to see some of the deadly antagonists that will appear and a fresh look at Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed, whose powers sure do look a lot like his uncle Pietro. Check out the full VisionQuest trailer for yourself below:

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VisionQuest Trailer Reveals the Final Chapter for a Beloved MCU Character

The cerebral ideas at play in VisionQuest have been one of the biggest focuses for the new series ahead of its premiere, meaning Marvel Studios was quick to note in the new trailer that action set pieces still have a place in the new series. To wit, the opening moment that confirms this is a funny one, as Vision approaches a front desk and announces he’s there “for the trap,” triggering gunfire immediately.

That said, the key focus of the new VisionQuest trailer is not only about Vision finally meeting Tommy and coming to grips with his own identity, but the larger idea of this story coming to an end. As one might figure, the inclusion of Spader’s Ultron also comes with the tease that this antagonist’s ambitions for eliminating humanity haven’t suddenly been quelled, with hints that he may very well try to carry it out again teased in the footage.

There’s also the lingering specter of the trilogy that has to be addressed, which is the presence of Wanda Maximoff. Teases about her and Vision’s history are seen, not only in Tommy referencing his mother but Vision looking at a wood-carved heart with “W+V” inside it. Furthermore, some teases appear to hint at a body double for Wanda appearing in the series, but this could lead to something else. Though a red-hooded figure with glowing eyes is seen in the footage, this could very well be a rug pull by Marvel and not be Wanda at all; instead, it could be Jocasta.

Confirmed to be played by T’Nia Mille in the new series, Jocasta made her debut in the pages of Marvel comics as the bride of Ultron. With VisionQuest, the series may very well be introducing her with the same idea, turning Ultron and Jocasta into an inverse of Wanda and Vision, who are bent on destroying rather than creating. Time will tell, and VisionQuest premieres on October 14th.

What did you think of the new VisionQuest trailer? Are you planning to watch it when it premieres? Sound off in the comments below.