Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Announces Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio as Co-Hosts

Nickelodeon announced that Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio will share hosting duties on the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards. Burleson is a current co-host of CBS Mornings and is a CBS Sports analyst, while D'Amelio is a digital superstar in her own right. The Kids' Choice Awards celebrates favorites among the worlds of film, television, music, sports, and more, with the 2023 edition being held at the Microsoft Theater for the first time ever. The award ceremony will take place live on Sunday, March 4th at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and the announcement was made during today's airing of CBS Mornings.

"Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can't wait to bring that same energy and Slime as co-host of the iconic Kids' Choice Awards!" said Nate Burleson. "I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we're all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year's show."

D'Amelio added, "I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year's show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host! Nate and I will make sure this year's show is full of unexpected Slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!"

(Photo: BRYAN BEDDER)

First-time nominees for the Kids' Choice Awards were also announced. They include Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, GAYLE, Joji, Nicky Youre and Letitia Wright, among others. Stranger Things leads the pack with six nominations, followed by That Girl Lay Lay, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder with four nominations each. Beginning today, fans in the U.S. can cast their votes across 31 categories on the official Kids' Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, with an additional 32 international categories available in regions around the world.

While musical performances will be announced at a later date, we do know this year's show will feature extreme logic-defying stunts; wild celebrity collaborations and games; magical illusions and tricks; interactive moments within the Nickverse; and epic slimings. The show will be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT, and MTV2.

Below is a list of the nominees: