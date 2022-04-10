Nicolas Cage Picked Three of His Movies To Be Preserved for Future Generations

Nicolas Cage is currently doing press for his upcoming movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which sees the actor playing a version of himself. This has led to a lot of questions about his vast filmography, which includes over 100 films. When it comes to Cage staples, it’s hard for most fans to narrow it down to a Top 3, but during a Reddit AMA earlier today, Cage was quick to respond when asked, “If only 3 of your films could be preserved for posterity, which 3 would you choose?”

“Bringing Out the Dead, Pig, Leaving Las Vegas,” Cage replied. He talked more about some of the films in other comments. “I think Leaving Las Vegas, Pig and Bringing Out The Dead are my three favorite performances of my own body of work. I have not seen Leaving Las Vegas recently, however that movie and Elizabeth Shue’s work in that movie are what I aspire to continue towards, and did continue towards with Pig, which is why I am always going to be up for small budget, independent, dramas.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor also wrote, “Again, Pig is my favorite performance of mine, and I think that movie, along with Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead are arguably my two best movies as a whole.”

It’s no surprise Cage included Leaving Las Vegas considering the film won him an Oscar in 1996. As for Bringing Out the Dead, the 1999 Martin Scorsese movie is one of the more underrated films in both Cage and Scorsese’s filmographies. In fact, we did not include it in our Month of Cage streaming guide, and now we have regrets.

As for Pig, the movie was released last year, and it has gotten praise from critics and audiences alike. Pig is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% critics score after 254 reviews and an 84% audience score after 250+ reviews. If you’ve been curious about Pig, you’re in luck, because it’s now streaming on Hulu.

If you love Cage as much as ComicBook.com, check out our Month of Cage watch list and join our Twitter community. Our first watch party is Face/Off, which is happening tonight at 9 PM CT. Our next watch party will be Ghost Rider on April 16th at 9 PM CT.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theatres on April 22nd.