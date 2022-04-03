Month of Cage: Join ComicBook’s Nicolas Cage Journey Leading Up to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is hitting theatres on April 22nd, so some of the ComicBook.com staff have decided to dedicate the month to all things Nicolas Cage. The actor has over 100 acting credits to his name, but we have narrowed it down to 21 essential films to watch before the new movie is released. The film stars Pedro Pascal as a billionaire super-fan of Cage’s who hires the actor to come to his birthday party. The trailer for the film has referenced multiple Cage classics such as Face/Off, Con Air, and even Croods 2, so we wanted to set up a guide for anyone who wants to be in the know on April 22nd.

ComicBook.com kicked off the month with Cage’s first starring role, Valley Girl, the 1983 teen rom-com that saw Hollywood punk Randy (Cage) falling for Valley girl, Julie (Deborah Foreman). Today is only the second day of the month, so you have plenty of time to catch up and enjoy the Cage-filled ride. You can check out the schedule below:

April 1st: Valley Girl

April 2nd: Raising Arizona

April 3rd: Moonstruck

April 4th: Vampire’s Kiss

April 5th: Wild at Heart

April 6th: Leaving Las Vegas

April 7th: The Rock

April 8th: Con Air

April 9th: Face/Off*

April 10th: Snake Eyes

April 11th: Gone in 60 Seconds

April 12th: The Family Man

April 13th: Sonny (Cage’s only directing credit)

April 14th: Adaptation

April 15th: National Treasure

April 16th: Ghost Rider*

April 17th: Next

April 18th: Kick-Ass

April 29th: The Croods

April 20th: Mandy

April 21st: Pig



*We will be hosting Twitter watch parties for Face/Off and Ghost Rider on April 9th and April 16th, respectively, at 9 PM CT. Stay tuned for more details! Be sure to join our community on Twitter HERE.

Today’s film is Raising Arizona, the 1987 Coen Bros. comedy that stars Cage as an ex-con and Holly Hunter as an ex-cop who decide to kidnap a baby when they find out they can’t have one of their own. The film also features Trey Wilson, John Goodman, William Forsythe, Sam McMurray, Frances McDormand, and Randall “Tex” Cobb. Raising Arizona was the Coen Bros. second feature film after Blood Simple, and it was released the same year as another Cage classic, Moonstruck. Stay tuned for an upcoming list of where each Cage movie is available to watch. For today, you can rent Valley Girl and Raising Arizona for $3.99 on Amazon, Apple TV, and more.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theaters on April 22nd.