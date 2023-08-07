Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings Gets Blu-ray Release Date

One of the only true theatrical comedies of the year is finally making its way to living rooms across the country later this month. No Hard Feelings, starring Hunger Games breakout and Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence, is an R-rated comedy about a woman in a tough spot and a teenager trying to find his own way. The film was popular amongst critics when it was released earlier this year and went on to gross around $85 million at the box office. Soon, it will be available to own.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced the home release dates for No Hard Feelings on Monday. The digital version of No Hard Feelings will be available on various on-demand platforms on August 15th. Two weeks later, on August 29th, the film will be making its way to Blu-ray and DVD. Both the Blu-ray and DVD versions of the film will include a digital code for the movie.

There are a few special features for No Hard Feelings, all of which are available on the Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD editions of the film. The special features include a reel of outtakes and bloopers, "A Motley Crew: Meet the Characters," and "A Little Wrong: Making No Hard Feelings."

What Is No Hard Feelings About?

Here's the official synopsis for No Hard Feelings:

"Maddie thinks she's found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be a real challenge, and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or lose it all."

The film is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who co-wrote the script with John Phillips. Lawrence stars alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, and Matthew Broderick. Alex Saks, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero, Justin Ciarrocch, and Jennifer Lawrence produced the film.

No Hard Feelings marks one of Lawrence's first films back after a brief hiatus, which took place after 2019's Dark Phoenix.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence told Vanity Fair of her decision to take the acting hiatus. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."