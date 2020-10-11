No Time to Die Director Wants to Work With the Next James Bond

✖

No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga revealed that he would like to work with the next James Bond. In a profile about the director of the upcoming No Time to Die (which serves as Daniel Craig's final time in the James Bond role) from the Wall Street Journal, Fukunaga's time during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been spent waiting for the final film to be released. But there was an expressed desire from Fukunaga to return for either a new film or a series of films for the next phase of the James Bond franchise.

As detailed in the profile, Fukunaga would be interested in hypothetically reuniting with this team for a new project based on James Bond, and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson confirmed they would want Fukunaga to return as well stating, "He’s certainly someone we’ll work with again."

Fukunaga did reveal concerns about the reception to No Time to Die, however, stating, "I have never been able to predict how people react to something I’ve made...It could fly or completely fall. It doesn’t change how I view the film.” Noting that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could change audiences' tastes for this sort of film as well, "God, I have no idea whether people have an appetite for that or not right now."

But like many involved with the film (such as Ana de Armas, who recently seemed like she was growing tired talking about No Time to Die) Fukunaga is also in limbo for the film's eventual release, “It doesn’t feel like the film’s journey is complete until it’s been shared,” Fukunaga said. “Until then, it’s a secret...I’ve never seen it with an audience. I would love to watch it with an audience the first opportunity I get...And that will probably be the next time and last time I see it.”

As for whoever takes up the James Bond mantle next, Daniel Craig had some simple advice, "Don't f--k it up," Craig said. "It's a beautiful, amazing thing. Leave it better than when you found it." Although it was initially scheduled for a release this year, we'll be seeing Daniel Craig's final mission as Bond in No Time to Die in theaters on April 2nd next year.

The film is officially described as such, "In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

via WSJ