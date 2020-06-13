James Bond: No Time to Die Release Moved Forward

✖

With all the news of film release delays reinforcing the idea that it's going to be some time before fans will be able to hit theaters for their most anticipated films, there's finally a bit of good news for James Bond fans. No Time to Die's release date as actually been moved up five days to November 20 from November 25, a move that was announced via the film's official Twitter account on Saturday in a post highlighting "the return of old friends" in the film. The UK release of the eagerly anticipated Daniel Craig-starring film remains November 12.

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba — James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

The announcement that No Time To Die is moving up its release date even slightly comes after a number of films announced delays. Warner Bros. announced on Friday that Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be delayed two weeks, moving to July 31 from July 17 while Wonder Woman 1984 is moving yet again, this time from August 14 to October 2. The Matrix 4 is also being delayed, going from a May 21, 2021 date to April 1, 2022, nearly one full year later. Universal Pictures also announced that the Tom Hanks-starring sci-film Bios would be delayed as well, with that film moving from October 2 to April 16, 2021.

No Time to Die will be Craig's final outing as the iconic James Bond, something that the actor confirmed earlier this year, but assured fans that he will be leaving the role on a high note, saying that he was "incredibly happy" he got the chance to do one more Bond film.

"This is it. That’s it, it’s over," Craig reassured of his exit in an interview earlier this year. "But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

No Time to Die will follow Bond as he has left active service and is retired in Jamacia. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The cast of No Time to Die will also include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, and Ralph Fiennes.

No Time to Die is now set to open in theaters on November 20.

Are you excited that No Time to Die's release date has been moved up? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.