Nobody Producer Says Sequel Is Happening

The producers behind Univeral's Nobody have teased a potential sequel for months. Now, David Leitch ensures Nobody 2 will happen as fast as Hollywood allows. The Deadpool 2 helmer revealed the news while on the press tour for his upcoming Bullet Train feature, saying the script is currently in development.

"Oh, I think everyone's really excited about it," the filmmaker said in a chat with Collider. "Everyone involved is like, 'Full steam ahead.' We are in the script process, and I think we had so much fun making that. Kelly [McCormick] and I had a blast, the actors had a blast, the studio loved the results, and it's happening. I mean, I think it's happening as fast as we can make it happen."

The director isn't the first to mention a sequel. Last year, Nobody writer (and John Wick creator) Derek Kolstad said he and lead Bob Odenkirk started talking about a sequel before principal photography on the original film even began.

"Even before the first one started shooting, we would riff on it," the writer said of the possibility of a sequel. "Like, 'Where can we go? What can we do?' It's a joy because I really do believe that the best idea wins, and when you are imagining when you're 11 years old, hanging out on the playground or wandering about with your buddies, playing video games and you go, "You know what would be cool? Is if Boba Fett fought so-and-so." That's where we are with Nobody 2."

The writer then went on to praise Odenkirk's performance as Hutch Mansell, saying he'd build a whole franchise with the actor if given the shot.

"More importantly, everyone encouraged everyone to paint themselves in the corner and then lean on everyone else to find their way out, so that you have something where you're like, 'I don't care if anyone refers to anything I've ever written as a guilty pleasure because those are my favorite fucking movies," he added.

Kolstad concluded his thought by adding, "With Nobody 2, 3, 4, or however they want to do, it's going to be Bob Odenkirk bringing a soul and levity to a character that oftentimes is just simply a faceless denizen of badass-dom. What he brings to it is love and hope and joy and that frailty of the smirk. Dude, I want to do this one forever. I know we always say those in the press but, God damn it, this is true."

Nobody is now streaming on HBO Max.