Nobody Producer David Leitch Teases Sequel

Last year, Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk starred in the action-packed Nobody as a simple family man who is revealed to be a whole lot more after his daughter’s favorite kitty cat bracelet goes missing. The movie was helmed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry), written by Derek Kolstad (John Wick), and produced by some big names, including Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde director, David Leitch. Recently, Odenkirk teased that he thinks a sequel will happen, and a new post from Leitch and 87North Productions practically confirms Nobody 2 is in the works.

“Can’t wait to create more chaos with this crazy crew on #NOBODY2,” the post reads. While no official announcements have been made about Nobody 2, this caption is pretty promising. It’s also interesting that the production company shared the post with Leitch instead of Naishuller, which makes us wonder if Leitch will be taking over directorial duties on the possible sequel. In addition to teasing a sequel, the post also includes some fun behind-the-scenes photos of Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd, RZA, and more. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year, Odenkirk spoke with ComicBook.com ahead of Nobody‘s release and revealed the movie was partially inspired by Atomic Blonde.

“I thought a lot about Atomic Blonde actually and Charlize [Theron] was so amazing in that movie,” Odenkirk explained. “Our movie has a specific kind of character DNA. I think with that film in that, you know, she played an action hero who was amazingly skilled but also felt the pain when she got hurt. That great sequence in the middle where she’s fighting the guy in the apartment. And by the way, the person she fights is Daniel Bernhardt, maybe the best stunt actor in the world and he’s the person who trained me for Nobody. But you can see the pain in their eyes. They’re getting hurt as they fight and they’re getting fatigued and that’s sort of something that’s been missing from action films for a decade or two, which is that the hero really suffers. And I wanted to present that in our movie, Nobody.”

“I wanted to play a guy who accrues that damage and who really is struggling through the pain that he’s feeling as it grows through the movie,” Odenkirk added. “The thing that’s different is, I hope I play an action hero who was very uncertain. The great moment that Ilya Naishuller orchestrated in the bus where I say, ‘I’m gonna f-ck you up.’ If I played it right, I played a look in my eyes that is not so sure that he’s gonna succeed. But he’s sort of declaring it as an intention.”

Are you hoping for a Nobody sequel? Tell us in the comments!