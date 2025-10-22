November 2025 Is Going to be a Big Month for Marvel Fans With Disney+

The past year has been a big one for Marvel fans, and it’s about to get a lot better thanks to Disney+. Throughout 2025, fans of Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been treated to new movies and TV shows like Captain America: Brave New World, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Daredevil: Born Again, and now more titles are about to hit streaming. Throughout November, Disney+ is stocking its content catalog with major Marvel shows and movies, as well as a title with subtle Marvel connections.

Disney+ just released its November 2025 newsletter, revealing that a total of four Marvel titles will join the lineup next month. The rush of Marvel-centric content will begin arriving on November 12th with the return of Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, an animated series that follows the adventures of Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho. Then on November 14th, two titles will start streaming – the new series LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails and S. J. Clarkson’s 2024 movie Madame Web, which is scheduled to leave Netflix on November 13th. The final Marvel addition, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 4, will start streaming on Disney+ on November 26th.

Outside of strictly Marvel, November 24th will see the premiere of Thor star Chris Hemsworth’s new show, Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember.

Can Madame Web Redeem Itself on Disney+?

The most interesting arrival in the bunch is, without a doubt, Madame Web. The film, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and serving as the fourth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), is one of Marvel’s biggest flops to date. The Golden Raspberry-winning film is not only considered to be one of the worst superhero movies ever but is also one of the lowest-rated Marvel-affiliated films, with just a 10% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was critically panned as “a forgettable superhero adventure” that suffered from a poor script, bad acting, and laughably bad visual effects and CGI. The movie became a commercial flop when it only grossed $100 million against a production budget of $80 million.

There’s a chance that Madame Web could reach further appeal with its arrival to Disney+. While we can’t see into the future, there is a trend of Marvel-related titles breaking into the streaming charts upon their Disney+ debuts. Marvel’s recent box office bomb Thunderbolts* was an instant streaming hit on Disney+, and Madame Web already has a history of success on streaming after it dominated the Netflix Top 10 charts when it first joined the platform. Madame Web also enters Netflix with a decent audience approval score of 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, which, while not perfect, is far better than its dismal critic rating.

Other Movies and TV Shows Streaming on Disney+ in November

Marvel isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and Disney+ has more than enough options for those wishing to watch something else. Next month, the Disney+ streaming catalog will see arrivals like Disney+: Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation, Love+War, Seventeen: Our Chapter, and Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

