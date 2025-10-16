Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Coming in November 2025

While we’re only at the halfway point of October, Disney’s family of streaming services is already putting the spotlight on the month ahead. Wednesday saw the Disney streamers, headlined by Disney+, release the programming newsletter for November, announcing all of the movies, TV shows, and specials arriving over the course of the month.

Headlining November on Disney+ is the arrival of a couple brand new holiday movies for fans to enjoy in the lead-up to Christmas. November 14th marks the premiere of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which brings the Jonas Brothers together for a holiday adventure. Two weeks later, on November 28th, Disney+ will debut Prep and Landing: Snowball Protocol, the latest installment in the Prep and Landing series.

You can check out the full list of November’s Disney+ streaming titles below!

November 1st

CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)

JJ’s best animal pals are back and sillier than ever! Sing along with JJ and his friends on their wild and hilarious adventures featuring fairy tales, fables, nursery rhymes, and so much more.

Joy to the World

November 2nd

Traveling with Snow Man – Season Finale

Japan’s top male idol group, Snow Man, sets out on a journey of self-discovery across unique locations in Japan. As they reflect on the five years since their debut, they share their dreams of what comes next. Full of laughter, tears, and newfound resolve, this is their most personal journey yet.

November 4th

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series that pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

November 5th

Ancient Aliens (Season 21)

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode

High school student Yu is suddenly transported to Twisted-Wonderland, a world of magic and wonder. Now, he must face monsters, whimsical magicians-in-training, and mysterious incidents, all without any magic of his own. Will Yu ever find a way back to his own world?

November 7th

Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films – All Episodes Streaming

Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films is a documentary from Lightstorm Entertainment. The two-part documentary, which provides a fascinating glimpse into the making of the Oscar-winning box office hit Avatar: The Way of Water and a first look at the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash, features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, concept art, and interviews with cast and filmmakers.

Life-Size

Love+War – Premiere

The Worst Trip Around the World – All Episodes Streaming

Having no clue about what traveling around the world entails, Juanpa Zurita convinces Disney+ that he can do it with just a small plane and legendary pilot Matt Guthmiller. Traveling to eight destinations across four continents, with eight celebrity guests to make sure he wouldn’t fail alone, and a small budget he managed to get from Disney, it was inevitable this would turn into a complete disaster.

Seventeen: Our Chapter – Premiere

SEVENTEEN have performed as a 13-member group for ten years without a single lineup change. But with a stream of temporary absences on the horizon, the group find themselves asking: “How far can we really go?”

November 8th

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Live Beginning at 8pm ET

November 11th

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

November 12th

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode

Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses — Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho — as they work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city. In order to help them save the day, the Iron Friends each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them enhanced super-strength.

November 14th

Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails – Premiere

Hawkeye and The Avengers have made saving the world look easy. But now they face their wildest threat yet: SOCIAL MEDIA. To save the world, a new team must be recruited to help our heroes contend with an influencer bent on cataclysmic destruction.

Madame Web – Disney+ Premiere

In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future… and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Seventeen: Our Chapter – New Episode

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie – Premiere

The Jonas Brothers close out their tour with a massive show in London, and all they want is to get back home to spend Christmas with their respective families. As Kevin, Joe, and Nick encounter a series of missed connections and escalating obstacles, their brotherly bond is tested. All three brothers have been grappling with their roles in the band: Kevin longs to try something new, Joe reconnects with someone from his past, and Nick feels the weight of decision making responsibilities. As they encounter setback after setback trying to get home before the holiday, the brothers learn to tap into the Christmas spirit and reconnect with each other in this family movie, featuring brand new original songs and special celebrity guests.

November 18th

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse (Season 4) – New Episodes

“Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse” is a series of vlog-style video shorts featuring Mickey Mouse, who invites preschoolers into the Clubhouse to laugh and play along while he demonstrates activities such as morning routines, trying new foods and throwing a party.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – New Episodes

November 19th

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode

November 21st

Biography: Dolly Parton

A Day Late and a Dollar Short

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup

A House on Fire Tempting Fate

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Seventeen: Our Chapter – New Episode

November 22nd

A Christmas Cookie Challenge (New Seasons)

November 24th

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember – Premiere

In this intimate and uplifting documentary, Chris Hemsworth turns the spotlight away from himself and toward his father, Craig, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Determined to help, Chris designs a therapeutic “road trip back in time,” revisiting key places from their past to explore the powerful science of social connection — a crucial but overlooked tool in protecting brain health. Along the way, Chris uncovers surprising research showing that connection isn’t just good for the soul; it can also reduce the risk of dementia, slow cognitive decline, and even prolong life. This emotional journey across Australia becomes a chance for Chris and Craig to deepen their bond, relive memories, and discover how love, community and nostalgia can be potent medicine.

November 25th

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

November 26th

The Beatles Anthology – Three-Episode Premiere

The Beatles Anthology is Apple Corps’ landmark documentary series exploring the life and times of the most influential and beloved band of all time, as told by The Beatles themselves. Beautifully restored by Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post and expanded from eight to nine episodes, the series offers an unprecedented and intimate view of The Beatles’ legendary trajectory and inner workings.

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5) – New Episodes

In Chibi Tiny Tales, your favorite Disney characters go on fun, tiny adventures!

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – New Episode

Kiff (Season 2) – New Episodes

Kiff and bunny bestie Barry’s adventures take them deeper into their ever-eccentric community of Table Town, where animals and magical oddballs navigate life, school, relationships and the quirks of their offbeat and loveable universe.

Marvel’s Spider and His Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Episodes

In season four of the global hit series, a new “Water-Webs” story arc is introduced in which Team Spidey receives water-themed powers and pirate suits. It also continues the popular “Dino-Webs” story arc from season three.

November 27th

The Beatles Anthology – Three New Episodes

November 28th

The Beatles Anthology – Final Three Episodes

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol – Premiere

On a frosty mission where tradition meets mischief, Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol brings back beloved elves Lanny and Wayne in the fourth installment of the popular animated holiday specials that follow an elite organization tasked with preparing homes worldwide for Santa’s arrival.

Seventeen: Our Chapter – New Episode

November 29th

Holiday Baking Championship (New Seasons)

November 30th

Little Angel (Season 7)

Little Angel chronicles the adventures of Baby John, a curious and spirited two-year-old whose boundless energy leads him into BIG play and mischief. Along with his older siblings Jack, Jill and best friend Manny, Baby John takes us through exciting and comedic stories as he explores the perfectly-imperfect world of toddlerhood.