5 MCU Storylines Marvel Has Forgotten About

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has tons of ongoing storylines, but some of them haven’t led anywhere. Despite some intriguing character introductions and plot threads in the Multiverse Saga, the MCU has struggled to organize its overarching narrative. An overabundance of movies and TV shows from different corners of the franchise has complicated things in recent years, causing several compelling storylines to be left behind. In most cases, relegating these elements to the background has frustrated fans, who want to see every film and series have an impact on the franchise at large.

The MCU’s most neglected plot points are likely the result of its evolving plans, but that doesn’t mean these dead ends won’t ever resurface. These five MCU storylines have been left open-ended for a while now, and it seems like Marvel has forgotten they exist.

5) Hulk’s Son

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) introduces Bruce Banner/Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) son, Skaar (Wil Deusner). The younger green monster appears only briefly in the finale, and it seems the Disney+ series was setting him up for a bigger role in the future. Yet, neither Hulk nor Skaar has shown up in the three years since She-Hulk aired. Hulk is slated to return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) and will likely appear in more projects down the road, but it’s unclear whether the MCU plans to bring back his son. Skaar could fight alongside his father and learn how to be a Hulk, or even join the MCU’s Young Avengers. She-Hulk did well to expand the Hulk family through the introductions of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Skaar, so it would be a shame if Marvel doesn’t take advantage of these characters.

4) The Ebony Blade

In Eternals‘ (2021) post-credits scene, Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) discovers the Ebony Blade and hears the voice of Blade (Mahershala Ali), potentially setting the stage for him to become Black Knight. Unfortunately, the MCU’s Blade movie has faced numerous production setbacks. With no word on when or if the film will be released, Dane’s return with the Ebony Blade looks doubtful. Dane didn’t have nearly enough space to shine in Eternals, though the movie’s subpar performance could prevent him from ever appearing again in the MCU. Meanwhile, fans have long been waiting for Blade to hit theaters, and Marvel’s inability to get the project off the ground is frustrating. The franchise’s neglect of Eternals‘ Ebony Blade tease and the Blade movie has stifled one of the Multiverse Saga’s most intriguing plot points.

3) The Eternals’ Celestial Judgement

The Eternals successfully stop the Emergence of the Celestial Tiamut from ravaging Earth following a harrowing and destructive battle, which sees Sersi (Gemma Chan), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and others face off against Ikaris (Richard Madden). Eternals doesn’t tie up all of its loose ends, though, as an angered Arishem (David Kaye) later agrees to spare Earth under the condition that humanity can prove worthy of being kept around.

Four years after the release of Eternals, the MCU has failed to address the titular team’s world-saving fight and Arishem’s pending judgment. One would expect these events to generate a shockwave similar to that of Thanos’s (Josh Brolin) Snap, but it almost feels like Eternals takes place in an entirely different universe. This misstep by Marvel could have to do with its decision not to pursue an Eternals sequel, though the MCU should at least reference the movie’s pivotal storyline at some point.

2) Rhodey Is a Skrull

Secret Invasion (2023) is full of unwelcome surprises, and the reveal of James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle) as a Skrull is the most excruciating of them all. The implications of a trusted Avenger being a Skrull imposter for years in the MCU are massive, but the shocking discovery might be ret-conned out of existence. Rhodey has neither appeared nor been mentioned since Secret Invasion, and the show’s poor reception could mean the MCU ignores his Skrull storyline going forward. This is probably the right choice because most fans don’t want to revisit one of the franchise’s most hated writing decisions. Rhodey’s MCU future is uncertain at the moment, but the character’s legacy could be kept intact if his Skrull identity remains forgotten.

1) Where the Ten Rings Came From

One storyline left unresolved by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) involves the origin of the mythical Ten Rings. Donned in combat by Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung Chiu-wai) for centuries before being passed down to his son Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in the film, the ancient weapons are immensely powerful. Somehow, it’s not known where the Ten Rings came from, and the MCU has neglected to elaborate on their backstory. More information about the Ten Rings will likely be uncovered in Shang-Chi 2, though the sequel’s release could be years away. Shang-Chi has spent four years on the sidelines following his debut, and Marvel is wasting his potential by forgetting about his corner of the universe.

