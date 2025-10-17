Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up Producer Breaks Down the Future of Marvel’s Preschool Franchise (Exclusive)

The worlds of Marvel’s two major preschool shows finally collided this week, as the long-awaited crossover between Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Iron Man and His Awesome Friends made its debut on Disney+. Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up marks the first major Avengers story for these preschool-age shows, with supporting characters like Captain America (Sam Wilson), Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, and Hulk rounding out the squad.

This is going to be the first joining of these Avengers on Disney Jr., something of a building block to continue growing the young iteration of these heroes. More episodes of both Spidey and Iron Man are on the way, along with a full Avengers TV series in 2027. You can check out an exclusive clip from the newly released special below!

With the debut of Avengers Team Up this weekend, ComicBook quickly caught up with executive producer Harrison Wilcox to ask a couple of questions about the special itself, as well as the future of these young Avengers shows. First and foremost, we asked Wilcox about the potential confusion that could stem from these versions of Spidey and Iron Man meeting, since Peter Parker has shared several run-ins with an older Tony Stark on his Amazing Friends series. (John Stamos lends his voice to both shows, portraying an adult Tony on Spidey while voicing father Howard Stark on Iron Man.)

“The most important thing for us is to tell stories that are relatable to preschoolers,” the EP explained. “The best way to do that is to have characters that are kids just like them, yet still embody the spirit of the Marvel characters we all love. Longer form connected storytelling, and all the fun and excitement that comes with that for our older Marvel fans, is not yet relevant for our youngest audience.”

He went on to say that this special won’t have any kind of major impact on either the Spidey or Iron Man solo shows going forward, since the approach to these preschools are intentionally episodic.

“Our preschool storytelling is episodic so that no matter where they start watching, kids are able to enjoy their first episode as much as their 100th,” he said. “Similarly, this Special will not impact the broader storytelling of either show, but is meant as a celebration of these characters all coming together. And it helps set the stage for our next series, Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends series premiering in 2027 that will evolve from the Iron Man series and feature even more Avengers characters for preschoolers to fall in love with.”

For fans looking for more of these beloved heroes, there is a lot to get excited about regarding the future of this young franchise. Both Spidey and Iron Man have new episodes on the way, along with the Avengers crossovers still to come. Plus, according to Wilcox, another popular hero is close to making their debut.

“A new batch of Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends episodes will be debuting on Disney+ in November,” Wilcox told us. “And not long after that, another beloved Marvel hero will be making his or her debut on the series.”

Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up is now streaming on Disney+, alongside both Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Iron Man and His Awesome Friends.