Now You See Me 3 Adds Barbie's Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt may be one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood. The young actress began getting recognized for small roles in films like Avengers: Infinity War and Love and Monsters, but really took a big leap in 2023 with 65, Barbie, and Ahsoka. She's set to appear in the live-action Borderlands movie later this year, and now she's booked her next big project, joining the cast of the popular Now You See Me franchise.

According to Deadline, Greenblatt is the next piece of the Now You See Me 3 ensemble cast. She joins returning stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Mark Ruffalo. Given that the details regarding the threequel's plot are being kept under wraps, information about Greenblatt's character remains unknown.

Venom and Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer is helming Now You See Me 3, following the likes of Jon M. Chu and Louis Leterrier. Lionsgate officially announced Now You See Me 3 last year, with production set to commence sometime in the next few months. This will be the first installment in the series since 2016, when Now You See Me 2 made $335 million at the box office. The first film in the series was released three years prior, in 2013, and earned $351 million.

Back in March, Eisenberg was asked for an update on Now You See Me 3, and confirmed that he'd already read the script for the film. He said the plan was to film this year.

"Yeah, I did [read the script]. Hopefully it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it's really great," Eisenberg told Collider, adding that the Now You See Me 3 script "celebrates intelligence, and it's non-violent but exciting."

"It's so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it's actually quite uncommon to have a movie that's this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that's really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence," Eisenberg added.

Are you looking forward to seeing Now You See Me 3? Who else would you like to see join the cast? Let us know in the comments!