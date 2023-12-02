Ahsoka: Dave Filoni Recalls "Jaw-Dropping" Moment on Set With Ariana Greenblatt

Dave Filoni has been involved with Star Wars for many years, and one of his biggest claims to fame was creating the character Ahsoka Tano alongside George Lucas. Ahsoka was originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels before Rosario Dawson took on the role in live-action in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: Ahsoka. The fifth episode of Ahsoka marked the first time the younger version of the character had been seen in live-action, and she was played by Barbie's Ariana Greenblatt. Recently, Filoni spoke with the Dagobah Dispatch podcast (via ScreenRant) and recalled how it felt seeing Greenblatt on set.

"For me, the weirdest one had to be when, and there were a lot of great moments with so many of the people and characters, but when I saw Ariana as young Ahsoka, that was a real thunderbolt," Filoni shared. "Because that character in that form is really the first thing that I contributed to Star Wars and at Lucasfilm. She was a discussion point from, really, day one with George and I, in the very beginning. I remember drawing that character and figuring out what she was gonna look like before anybody was even aware that Anakin even had a Padawan."

He continued, "There was this awesome moment where Ariana was sitting there on the ground, kinda kneeling, and she was telling... I don't know what she was talking about, but she was telling this story to a bunch of guys dressed as clones, and it was the most one-to-one real thing I'd ever seen. I just sat there and stared at it, and it was so... she wasn't acting, she wasn't being Ahsoka, but she was being so Ahsoka. I was like, 'Wow, it's exactly what it was, this young girl captivated all these soldiers, 'cause she's got that charisma, she was that thing.' That was kind of really jaw-dropping for me. Those were very fun days. Those were the days where people would just filter onto the set that normally aren't there, because they just wanted to stand there and watch it. We had planned that whole sequence to a T."

Will Ahsoka Get a Season 2?

After Ahsoka's first season came to an end, Deadline reported that "Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, though nothing is locked yet." Considering Ahsoka's ties with The Mandalorian and Filoni's future film plans, it's pretty likely we'll be seeing the Ahsoka characters again. Earlier this year, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rosario Dawson, and we asked if she knew anything about Filoni's film and whether or not she would be in it.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson shared when asked if she knew about the project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

She added, "And I hope I'm invited to set, regardless."

