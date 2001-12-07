New Ocean's Eleven Movie With Margot Robbie in 'Active Development' at Warner Bros.

✖

Warner Bros. is reportedly in "active on a new Ocean's Eleven movie project with Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie. The film will be directed by Jay Roach (Bombshell), and is said to be set in 1960s Europe, which would make it a prequel to the original Ocean's Eleven movie with Geroge Clooney and Brad Pitt. That said, the script by Carrie Solomon is said to be "an original Ocean's Eleven," so it's unclear if there is much connective tissue between previous Ocean's Eleven and this new project.

THR notes that there is on official greenlight on this new Ocean's Eleven, but the current goal is to get production going in 2023.

Warner Bros. has been going back to the Ocean's Eleven well since the 21st century began. After the first film was a smash-hit that helped reboot the heist-caper genre of movies, the studio kept its all-star ensemble (Clooney, Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Bernie Mac, Elliot Gould, Carl Reiner, Julia Roberts, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Andy Garcia) for two more sequels (a feat in itself), with even bigger gues-stars (Catherine Zeta-Jones, Al Pacino, Vincent Cassel, Eddie Izzard...) joining in too, along the way.

However, WB's formula for Ocean's Eleven success (big name stars coming together for slick-talking banter and a twist suprrise in the heist) didn't translate seamlessly into the previous franchise reboot, Ocean's Eight. The movie earned praise from critics, but made $297.8 million at the worldwide box office. The $70 milion cost to bring in all those stars and make the film kind of offset the box office profits. There hasn't exactly been a roaring cry for any more Ocean's Eight films – or any other Ocean's Eleven films, for that matter. But if anyone can get it off the ground, it's Margot Robbie.

Robbie in fact got one of her first big breaks playing a fledgling con artist in the 2015 heist film Focus alongside Will Smith, whom she would then re-team with for Suicide Squad. The role certainly helped Robbie win over American audiences, and it's since become a part of Hollywood lore how she prepared so well for the part that she is still an accomplished pick-pocket in real life! Robbie also clearly has that classic throwback Hollywood starlet appeal. Quentin Tarantio made use of it in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, while Mattel and Warner Bros. are doing the same, having Robbie headline a Barbie movie she developed with Greta Gerwig.