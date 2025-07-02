The Sequel To Netflix’s Best Comic Book Movie Is Here (But It’s a Rotten Tomatoes Disaster)

After a handful of years, The Old Guard 2 has finally arrived, but it does not appear the sequel was worth the extended wait. As the film arrives on Netflix, the reviews are less than enthusiastic. As of this writing, 19 reviews for The Old Guard 2 have been submitted on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film has a critics score of just 32%. No consensus has been published on the Website yet, but a glance over the reviews indicate people are criticizing the movie’s storytelling, tone, and action sequences. Even the reviews that skew more positive point out flaws, noting how the pieces don’t come together to form a satisfying whole.

Right now, The Old Guard 2 is a considerable step down from its predecessor. The first Old Guard, released in 2020, has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 80%, making it Certified Fresh. That outing earned praise for Charlize Theron’s performance as a new action hero and director Gina Prince-Bythewood handling of the source material.

Premiering in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic when movie fans were starved for fresh content, The Old Guard became one of Netflix’s biggest successes. It accumulated more than 78 million views within its first month. In addition to being an audience draw, it also received accolades, such as Best Superhero Movie at the Critics Choice Super Awards. The Old Guard is based on Greg Rucka’s comic book series of the same name.

Understandably, Netflix quickly moved forward with a sequel, but the follow-up encountered numerous hurdles. There was a change behind the scenes, as Victoria Mahony replaced Prince-Bythewood as director. Production began in 2022, but The Old Guard 2 was subject to a couple weeks of reshoots last fall. Fans didn’t get their first look at the sequel until late April.

It’s disappointing to see The Old Guard 2 receive such a negative reception. The original was seen as the start of an exciting new action franchise for Netflix, tapping into the star power Theron displayed on projects like Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde. That’s why there was so much interest in a sequel, but it seems the filmmakers struggled to capitalize on the property’s potential this time around. Producer Marc Evans has teased the prospect of a third installment in the past, so it’ll be interesting to see if response to The Old Guard 2 influences Netflix’s decision making on the franchise’s future. A low Rotten Tomatoes score combined with the extended gap between films means The Old Guard 2 isn’t arriving with much fanfare, which could mean people opt to skip it.

Of course, box office bombs that earned mixed reviews become hits on streaming all the time. The streaming realm is very different from the traditional theatrical marketplace, as it’s easier and more appealing to catch something at home as opposed to making a trip out. In between going to see Jurassic World Rebirth and Fourth of July barbecues, Netflix subscribers might make time for The Old Guard 2. What matters most to Netflix is the viewership numbers. If those are high and rival or exceed that of the first film, then it’ll likely be only a matter of time before The Old Guard 3 happens. Ideally, if a third installment is made, there isn’t as long of a wait for it.