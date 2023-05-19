The Old Guard 2 Producer Says Film's Ending "Demands" Third Film

Netflix's The Old Guard was a major success for the streamer for a number of reasons, from the compelling performances to the intense action to the expansive mythology, so it wasn't entirely a surprise that the streamer ordered a The Old Guard 2, though there might be even more adventures in store for fans of the concept. Producer on the film Marc Evans recently shared with Variety that, even if a third film isn't officially confirmed, the ending of the upcoming sequel "demands" another entry into the series. The Old Guard 2 doesn't currently have a release date.

"There's an ending to No. 2 that kind of demands a No. 3, which makes me very happy," Evans shared with the outlet. With star Charlize Theron also serving as a producer on the project, Evans denied revealing whether she was contractually tied to a third film, but admitted, "Charlize is a producer on the movie and deeply supportive of the franchise."

Given that the original comic book series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández consisted of three books, The Old Guard: Opening Fire, The Old Guard: Force Multiplied, and The Old Guard: Tales Through Time, it would make sense to see the concept turned into a trilogy. However, the debut film premiered on Netflix in the midst of the pandemic when audiences were consuming media at home fanatically, so it's possible that the upcoming sequel might not be consumed with the same enthusiasm and fail to earn a continuation.

In The Old Guard, led by a warrior named Andy (Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

The first film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood with Victoria Mahoney stepping in to helm this sequel. Original stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor all returned for the sequel, as did writer Rucka.

Stay tuned for details on The Old Guard 2.

Are you looking forward to the new sequel? Let us know in the comments!