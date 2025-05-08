The Old Guard 2: Charlize Theron Returns in Trailer for Netflix Action Sequel

Play video

Charlize Theron and her band of immortal warriors are back to save the world in the first trailer for The Old Guard 2. It’s been five years since The Old Guard, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, debuted on Netflix, during a time when the streamer was just beginning to focus its efforts on original movie content. Starring Charlize Theron, The Old Guard is based on the Image Comics title created by writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez. The first movie left the door open for a sequel, which has been in various stages of development since 2020. But finally, the trailer for The Old Guard 2, directed by Victoria Mahoney, has officially arrived.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Theron hyped up The Old Guard 2 in 2022 during an interview with Variety. She spoke about how the sequel improves on the original movie, while also teasing what fans can expect when The Old Guard 2 drops on July 2nd.

“You know, it’s so pretentious when an actor is like, ‘It’s so much bigger! It’s so much better!’ And I think you know that I’m not that person,” Charlize Theron told Variety in 2022 when hyping up The Old Guard 2. “It is pretty impressive what we did, because it felt very specific, the first time around, and we wanted to kind of like take it out of that. What we let the audience think was that set world, and we really kind of turned that on its head. So I’m excited about that. We have a bigger cast, and it feels more global. It’s a big movie.”

The Old Guard 2 was hit with several delays, with reports of reshoots taking place in the Fall of 2024. A good amount of the delays can be attributed to the pandemic and the writers’ and actors’ strikes that shut down Hollywood in 2023. “Netflix went through quite a changeover,” Theron said at the time. “We got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it.”

She continued, “They were going through a lot of changes, and I totally understand it … We finally picked it back up and I’m really excited about it.”

Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back in The Old Guard 2, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence.

The Old Guard 2 is directed by Victoria Mahoney and also stars Uma Thurman. The movie premieres on Netflix on July 2nd. Let us know your thoughts on the trailer in the comments below!