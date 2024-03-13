Olivia Munn Reveals She's Been Battling Breast Cancer

Olivia Munn has been fighting a private battle with breast cancer since last year, the actor revealed in an Instagram post earlier today. She has undergone four surveries, including a double mastechtomy, and now appears to be in remission, which has allowed her to process the experience and share her feelings a little more freely than she has felt able to. She wrote that she hopes by sharing her experiences frankly, it can save additional lives, because it was basically good luck and one thorough doctor that led to her cancer being detected.

Munn said that based on a number of risk factors, she was more likely than most to develop breast cancer during her lifetime. This led to a series of tests that revealed she had Luminal B -- an aggressive, fast-acting breast cancer. That led to months of surgeries and treatments in the hopes of cutting it off before it became a serious and immediate threat to her life.

"In the past ten months, I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can't even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones then I ever could have imagined," Munn shared to Instagram. "Surprisingly, I've only cried twice. I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry. My focused narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded."

You can read more of her comments on the Instagram post below.

"I've tended to let people see me when I have energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park," the X-Men: Apocalypse star added. "I've kept the diagnosis and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private. I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."

Munn praised her friends, family, doctors, and partner John Mulaney, whom she said would leave photos of their toddler in her hospital room, so it was the first thing she saw after waking up from surgeries. Munn and Mulaney made their Academy Awards debut together over the weekend. Her next project is Apple TV+'s Your Friends and Neighbors, in which she will star opposite Jon Hamm. The series hails from Warrior creator Jonathan Tropper.