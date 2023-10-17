10 Actors You Forgot Are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now underway, bringing a number of new movies and Disney+ exclusive television shows to audiences. The ongoing superhero saga has ebbed and flowed in some fascinating ways over the years, weaving a number of actors into its orbit along the way. Amid the franchise mainstays and new additions, there have been some performers whose roles in the MCU are small — even if the rest of their careers might not be. Let's break down some of the most surprising MCU casting decisions that you might have, in one way or another, forgotten about.

Richard Armitage (Photo: Marvel Studios) Another unexpected actor who cameos in Phase 1 is Richard Armitage, who very briefly portrays HYDRA assassin Heinz Kruger in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. After a short sequence — and a chase scene with a newly-superpowered Steve Rogers / Captain America — Kruger ultimately bites the bullet. With a filmography that would later include The Hobbit movies, Castlevania, and Hannibal, Armitage's career has become much more than that brief MCU appearance.

Logan Marshall-Green (Photo: Marvel Studios) Logan Marshall-Green has become a pretty popular fancast over the years, with fans hoping to see him play everyone from Wolverine to Gambit to DC's Mister Miracle. If any of those roles came to fruition, it would be the second superhero role that Marshall-Green has portrayed. The Upgrade and The Invitation actor played Jackson Brice, a proto version of Shocker who works for the criminal gang run by Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Ashley Johnson (Photo: Marvel Studios) For a wide swath of fans, Ashley Johnson is an icon, thanks to her work on Critical Role and on video game franchises like The Last of Us. But prior to that, Johnson was a notable face in the early days of the MCU, portraying a waitress named Beth in 2012's The Avengers. Johnson's character made a memorable appearance in the film, leading to early speculation that she was secretly playing everyone from Captain Marvel to Sharon Carter. Neither proved to be the case, but her cameo has only surprised more and more fans as the years have gone on.

Garrett Morris (Photo: Marvel Studios) While Garrett Morris might not be the biggest name on this list, his cameo in 2015's Ant-Man was something special. Morris, whose filmography includes 2 Broke Girls and The Jeffersons, was also one of the original cast members of Saturday Night Live. His roster of characters on SNL included Ant-Man, technically making him the first actor to portray the hero in live-action. Decades later, Morris portrayed a cab driver in the MCU's Ant-Man, providing a blink-and-you'll-miss-it full-circle moment for the character.

Jenna Coleman (Photo: Marvel Studios) Long before playing Clara Oswald on Doctor Who, and playing Joanna Constantine, a gender-bent version of the DC character John Constantine, in Netflix's The Sandman series, Jenna Coleman made her way into the MCU. Coleman makes an appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger, as a girl who goes on a date with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in the film's first act.

Miley Cyrus (Photo: Marvel Studios) Years after being a Disney staple on Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus made her way into the MCU — albeit, for a very brief amount of time. Cyrus lent her voice to Mainframe, a robot head that's part of the original Ravagers crew, in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Cyrus did not end up returning to her role in 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with Miss Minutes actress Tara Strong voicing Mainframe instead.

Jenna Ortega (Photo: Marvel Studios) It's hard to deny that Jenna Ortega is a household name, thanks to her roles in Wednesday and the Scream franchise. But years prior, Ortega made a short appearance in 2013's Iron Man 3, portraying the daughter of the Vice President.