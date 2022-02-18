Tales of The Walking Dead Casts Olivia Munn, The Boys’ Jessie T. Usher And More

The Walking Dead anothology series Tales of the Walking Dead continues to nail down a big-name cast of celebrities. The latest casting for Tales of the Walking Dead reveals that series has added Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo),Embeth Davidtz (Ray Donovan) and Jessie T. Usher (The Boys).

Tales of the Walking Dead has been greenlit for six standalone episodes in season; the current cast includes Daniella Pineda (Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop), Parker Posey (Netflix’s Lost In Space) Anthony Edwards (ER), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jillian Bell (Workaholics) and Poppy Liu (Hacks). Details on character roles are being kept secret for now.

Walking Dead Universe shepherd Scott Gimple has released a statement about the new castings: “Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We’re excited for them to come walk with us.”

Showrunning Channing Powell adds: “Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast – Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan… We’ve been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way.”

Full details on the casting were shared in a press release you can see below: