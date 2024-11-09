One of Christopher Nolan’s Best Movies Is Now Streaming Totally Free

Christopher Nolan fans now have easy access to one of the director’s greatest films, as Interstellar is currently streaming for free (with ads) on YouTube. The sci-fi epic has been available on various home media platforms following its 2014 theatrical run, including Paramount+. However, this is an opportunity for viewers to see Interstellar at home without having to pay for anything.

Set in the year 2067, Interstellar depicts a future where Earth is suffering from a worldwide blight. Matthew McConaughey stars as Cooper, a former NASA pilot who’s forced to give up his dreams so he can run a farm with his family, growing crops to provide resources for those in need. Professor Brand (Michael Caine) recruits Cooper to head a special mission to find a new habitable planet. Cooper sets off with a team consisting of Brand’s daughter Amelia (Anne Hathaway), Doyle (Wes Bentley), Professor Romilly (David Gyasi), and robot assistants TARS (voice of Bill Irwin) and CASE to investigate different worlds. While Cooper leads the search among the stars, his daughter Murphy (Jessica Chastain) works hard to find a solution to Professor Brand’s gravity equation so Earth’s population can move to the new planet. Like many of Nolan’s films, time plays a key role in Interstellar; what’s only minutes for Cooper’s team is years for Murphy, adding to the story’s dire stakes.

Interstellar is Nolan’s ninth feature film, arriving in theaters two years after he wrapped up his Batman trilogy with The Dark Knight Rises. Similar to Inception, the original sci-fi film Nolan made after The Dark Knight, Interstellar showed that the director could attract audiences with just his name. It grossed over $681 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the 10th highest-grossing film of 2014. While its Rotten Tomatoes score of 73% isn’t nearly as high as some of Nolan’s other works (Oppenheimer has a 93%, for example), Interstellar still received plenty of accolades. The American Film Institute named it one of their 11 best films of the year, and it won Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie at the Critics’ Choice Awards. At the Oscars, Interstellar won for Best Visual Effects and was also nominated for Best Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

Despite not earning as much widespread acclaim as some of Nolan’s other movies, Interstellar still has a rich legacy worth celebrating. Paramount recently announced a limited edition 10th anniversary Blu-ray, which includes a retrospective looking back at Nolan’s ambitious vision for the project. Interstellar is also notable for saving Hathaway’s career; the actress had struggled to land roles due to intense backlash after her Oscar win for Les Misérables, but that didn’t faze Nolan. Hathaway credits him with helping her regain momentum.

Nolan has continued to be one of the most prolific filmmaker of his generation. Oppenheimer took home seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. He’s already hard at work on his next project, casting Matt Damon and Tom Holland for a new movie that will hit theaters in July 2026.

Interstellar is now streaming for free (with ads) on YouTube.