Christopher Nolan's New Movie Gets Major Update, Reteaming With an Oppenheimer Star

After winning multiple Oscars and breaking countless records with 2023's Oppenheimer, the first details surrounding Christopher Nolan's next film have been revealed. On Tuesday, it was reported that Nolan is returning to Oppenheimer distributor Universal Pictures for his next film, with plans to release the project in theaters and on IMAX screens on July 17, 2026. Matt Damon, who previously appeared in Oppenheimer as General Leslie Groves, is reportedly in talks to star in the currently-untitled film.

Plot details are currently unknown about the new Nolan movie, which he is expected to write as well as executive produce alongside his wife Emma Thomas. Production on the project is expected to begin in early 2025.

What Is Christopher Nolan's Next Movie?

Following the smash success of Oppenheimer, many have wondered what Nolan's next theatrical film will end up being. As the director explained in a previous interview, his next film to hit the big screen definitely won't be as dark.

"I definitely– part of me wants to leave the story behind," Nolan explained. "I mean, it's a great privilege to be able to talk about a film that you've made that's now going into the home and on 4k and Blu-ray and all the rest. It's great to be able to sit here and talk to you about the success of the movie. That's a huge privilege. But the subject matter is very dark. It's nihilistic. And, yeah, there's part of me that's quite keen to move on and maybe do something, you know, not quite as bleak."

Will Christopher Nolan Direct Another Superhero Movie?

Recently, Nolan has made it clear that he would not return to direct another superhero movie, following the landmark success of his The Dark Knight trilogy for DC. In a 2020 interview, Nolan argued that, for better or for worse, the landscape of superhero blockbusters has evolved massively since he was last in the field.

"It was the right moment in time for the telling of the story I wanted to do," Nolan said. "The origin story for Batman had never been addressed in film or fully in the comics. There wasn't a particular or exact thing we had to follow. There was a gap in movie history. Superman had a very definitive telling with Christopher Reeve and Richard Donner. The version of that with Batman had never been told. We were looking at this telling of an extraordinary figure in an ordinary world."

