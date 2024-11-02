Spider-Man 4 & Christopher Nolan May Bring Us Tom Holland’s Barbenheimer Summer

Tom Holland might become the center of a Barbenheimer-style phenomenon with the releases of Spider-Man 4 and Christopher Nolan’s next movie in the summer of 2026. The Oscar-winning director’s new project, which is characteristically shrouded in mystery, is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026. Holland will co-star alongside Matt Damon. Just one week later, audiences will have a chance to see Holland reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Peter Parker in a fourth solo Spider-Man film.

Assuming those movies stay where they’re currently scheduled, this could be a variation of the Barbenheimer event that dominated multiplexes last summer. In July 2023, the simultaneous releases of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie sparked a media frenzy. With two anticipated tentpoles opening on the same weekend, moviegoers celebrated by going out to support both. Barbie went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year, bringing in $1.4 billion worldwide. Oppenheimer wasn’t far behind, totalling $975.5 million. History could be repeating itself a couple of years from now, only with Holland the main focus of a high-profile double dip.

Why Tom Holland’s 2026 Could Be the Next Barbenheimer

While the MCU has experienced its fair share of ups and downs since Avengers: Endgame, certain superhero properties remain a massive draw. Spider-Man certainly fits that bill, seeing that 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home dominated the box office by grossing $1.9 billion globally. Holland’s iteration of the web head has been one of the franchise’s most beloved characters since his introduction in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, so audiences will be very interested in seeing his story continue (especially on the heels of No Way Home‘s emotional ending). The fourth Spider-Man movie is also arriving shortly after Avengers: Doomsday; Marvel is trying to replicate what happened in 2019, when Spider-Man: Far From Home built on the momentum established by Endgame.

Nolan has been a box office force since The Dark Knight broke records in 2008. He’s one of the few directors who can draw a crowd with just his name, as evidenced by the success of Inception ($839 million), Interstellar ($730.9 million), Dunkirk ($530.4 million), and Oppenheimer. Even Tenet, which opened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, grossed $365.3 million globally — a figure that would have been much higher if the twisty sci-fi thriller premiered under normal circumstances. Whatever Nolan’s latest is about, it will be one of the marquee event films of 2026. Audiences are always excited to see what the director has in store, and this mystery project has the added punch of being his directorial follow-up to his Best Picture winning masterpiece.

How Could Tom Holland’s Barbenheimer NOT Happen?

Of course, nothing is a guarantee — even with the respective track records of Spider-Man and Nolan. While it performed well for a pandemic release, reactions to Tenet were less enthusiastic when compared to the rest of Nolan’s filmography. If his 2026 movie has similar word-of-mouth, that could negatively impact its box office haul (particularly with a new Spider-Man movie arriving right after). Since it’s set to face stiff competition in its second weekend, Nolan’s next movie will need to have strong legs if it’s to hold up its end of a Barbenheimer-type phenomenon. The best way for that to happen would be for it to receive widespread critical acclaim, as many of Nolan’s previous films have. His movies are made to be seen on the biggest screens, and if it earns raves, people won’t want to miss out.

Spider-Man 4 probably isn’t in any real danger of becoming a bomb. While the Multiverse Saga has seen its share of box office disappointments, the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine were well-received hits, illustrating there’s still an interest in (certain) MCU installments. Spider-Man 4 should also benefit from the involvement of director Destin Daniel Cretton, who impressed many with his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Still, its proximity to Avengers: Doomsday could potentially be a detriment. If Marvel doesn’t stick the landing and get the franchise back on track with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, enthusiasm for future entries could wane — even if Spider-Man 4 performs well with critics. Die-hards will turn up on opening weekend, but the casual viewers need to show up as well.

Of course, there’s always the chance the studios prevent Holland’s Barbenheimer summer from happening. One of these films could move to a different release date in order to avoid the head-to-head showdown. While many people made the trip to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer, the two movies had different target audiences; that dichotomy made it easier for both to co-exist in the marketplace. Spider-Man 4 and Nolan’s project could be after similar demographics, and they could be in direct competition for IMAX screens and other premium formats. But it would be fun if the movies stayed where they are, giving audiences another major double feature to check out.