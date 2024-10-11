Interstellar Celebrates 10 Years With 4K Blu-ray Collector’s Edition and Steelbook Releases

Interstellar 10th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Set

Christopher Nolan’s 2014 film Interstellar is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, and Paramount Home Media is all over it with new 4K Blu-rays for fans and collectors. The main attraction is the 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition set, which is a limited edition release that includes bonus materials like reproductions of five costume patches, five theatrical posters, and a never-before-seen storyboard sequence from the director’s archives. There’s even a new feature dubbed “The Future Is Now: A Look Back at Interstellar”.

Pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition are live here on Amazon while they last. However, if you don’t need all of the extras, you can still treat yourself to the Steelbook 4K edition of Interstellar, which is in a limited reprint as a Walmart exclusive. Both releases will arrive in December and include the film on 4K UHD Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, and Digital. A breakdown of the special features on the Collector’s edition can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interstellar 4K Blu-ray Steebook

NEW The Future Is Now: A Look Back at INTERSTELLAR – Explore the impact of INTERSTELLAR 10 years later through new interviews with director/co-writer Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, executive producer Kip Thorne, and co-writer Jonathan Nolan. From the development of prophetic black hole visuals to revolutionary production design for IMAX, further context is provided by colleagues and fans including director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings) and director Denis Villeneuve (Dune).

The Future Is Now: A Look Back at INTERSTELLAR – Explore the impact of INTERSTELLAR 10 years later through new interviews with director/co-writer Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, executive producer Kip Thorne, and co-writer Jonathan Nolan. From the development of prophetic black hole visuals to revolutionary production design for IMAX, further context is provided by colleagues and fans including director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings) and director Denis Villeneuve (Dune). The Science of Interstellar

Inside Interstellar: Plotting an Interstellar Journey Life on Cooper’s Farm The Dust TARS and CASE The Cosmic Sounds of Interstellar The Space Suits The Endurance Shooting in Iceland: Miller’s Planet / Mann’s Planet The Ranger and the Lander Miniatures in Space The Simulation of Zero-G Celestial Landmarks Across All Dimensions and Time Final Thoughts

Roundtables: Creating Interstellar Experiencing Interstellar

Trailers

“A transcendent science fiction drama, INTERSTELLAR became a cultural phenomenon, thrilling audiences and critics with its “enthralling” (Rolling Stone) exploration of humanity’s future through a story that is “intelligent as well as epic” (Los Angeles Times). Acclaimed for its scientific accuracy, INTERSTELLAR captured viewers’ imaginations, earning over $730 million worldwide and five Oscar nominations, with a win for Best Visual Effects. The film features an extraordinary cast, including Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, John Lithgow, Michael Caine, Timothée Chalamet, Ellen Burstyn, Bill Irwin, Wes Bentley, David Oyelowo, Casey Affleck, and more.”