One of the 21st Century’s Best Movies Gets a Sequel With First Trailer for The Social Reckoning

Sixteen years after The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin is revisiting the story of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg with The Social Reckoning, and the first trailer has just been released. The 2010 movie, which was directed by David Fincher, charted the origins of the social media platform, and is one of the 21st Century’s very best films.

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That’s a high bar for the follow-up to live up to, especially one without Fincher returning (Sorkin himself takes over directing duties for this). There’s also a major recast, with Jeremy Strong stepping into the role of Zuckerberg, which was played by Jesse Eisenberg in the original, for what’s described as a companion piece. As you’d expect from the Succession star, it looks like a rather unique take. Check out the trailer below:

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Starring alongside Strong is Oscar-winner Mikey Madison (Anora), who plays Frances Haugen. In 2021, the former Facebook engineer leaked documents that led to the publication of The Facebook Files by The Wall Street Journal, which investigated the platform’s harmful effects and role in spreading misinformation. Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) plays reporter Jeff Horwitz, to whom Haugen provides the information. The official synopsis reads:

“A companion piece to the hit film The Social Network, Sorkin’s original screenplay is based on the events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal’s shocking exposé The Facebook Files. The film is inspired by the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.”

Can The Social Reckoning Beat The Social Network?

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The Social Reckoning is coming at a very different time for Facebook compared to the first movie. It’s a period where its usage has declined, and where trust in the platform has been eroded. Indeed, that’s only served to make The Social Network age even better, because it feels like it’s grown more timely and important as the years have passed and more information has come to light. It also means The Social Reckoning has a difficult task on its hands.

The first trailer is an encouraging sign, even if little will beat The Social Network‘s own debut trailer (which is an all-timer). It does a good job of establishing the major players, the stakes of the story (with a heavy focus on Zuckerberg’s Congressional hearings), and ramps up the tension as it moves along. Madison and White both look good, but it’s Strong who is the obvious standout. His voice, in particular, is rather notable, actually sounding like Zuckerberg and really nailing the cadence of his speech. He also gets his movements and mannerisms right, and it feels like a companion to Eisenberg’s performance while doing his own thing.

As the movie explores Facebook’s role in our personal lives and democracy itself, it’s undoubtedly going to be another timely, politically charged affair, but also an entertaining one at that. Sorkin isn’t Fincher as a director, but he’s proven that he can make compelling drama. Likewise, after Eisenberg decided not to return for a sequel to The Social Network, Strong is about as perfect a replacement as possible.

It’s going to be extremely difficult to top The Social Network, but what will matter more is that The Social Reckoning both feels like it was worth making, and stands as a good movie in its own right. This is a different kind of story, and we’ve seen journalism-focused and whistleblower movies work brilliantly before (Spotlight as an amazing modern example), and the first trailer suggests that it will tick those two boxes, even if it doesn’t beat the original.

The Social Reckoning will be released in theaters on October 9th, 2026.