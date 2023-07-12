Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan Reportedly Unhappy with Barbie Sharing Release Date

Christopher Nolan is getting ready to release his next big film since he released Tenet, and it's based on J. Robert Oppenheimer's creation of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer will star Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and will also feature an ensemble cast that includes a bunch of familiar faces. Nolan's Oppenheimer is already receiving praise as early reactions have finally been released, and it looks like he may have another hit on his hands if he can beat his main competitor, Barbie. Warner Bros. Pictures decided to release Barbie on the same day as Oppenheimer and has not budged on its release date. Nolan has been pretty polite during the film's press tour, but it seems that in private spaces he has revealed his disdain. At least according to a new report from Insider. The report claims that the critically acclaimed director isn't too pleased with Oppenheimer sharing a release date with Barbie.

According to Insider, their sources claim that Nolan isn't too pleased with Warner Bros. Pictures dating Barbie on the same day as Oppenheimer, especially with mid-July being known for Nolan releasing one of his latest epic films for years. There was even an attempt by the movie theater community to get Warner Bros. Pictures to move Barbie's release date, but the studio would not relinquish its spot. While all of this is from an anonymous source and should be taken with a grain of salt, it is safe to say that there could be bad blood between the director and the studio.

Who Stars in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the titular protagonist, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

The film is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21st. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Oppenheimer and Barbie for more updates as we learn them!

