Oppenheimer Surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at Global Box Office

Barbie has been breaking box office records left and right, and it recently beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the highest-grossing film of 2023. Barbie is also getting an IMAX release this month featuring new footage, which means its final total will likely be more than originally estimated. However, Barbie isn't the only film that's been impressing at the box office this summer. Not only did it recently surpass Deadpool 2 to become the second-highest-grossing Rated R movie of all time, but it also just surpassed another surprising comic book movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Now, Oppenheimer is officially the third-highest-grossing movie of 2023 after Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

At the time of this writing, Oppenheimer has made $853,512,525 at the worldwide box office, surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's $845,536,306. For comparison, the first Guardians of the Galaxy made $772,776,600 worldwide while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 made $863,756,051. At this rate, it's very possible Oppenheimer will end up earning more than all three of James Gunn's Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Will Oppenheimer Become the Highest-Grossing Rated R Movie?

It's likely Oppenheimer will remain in the number two spot when it comes to the Rated R box office rankings. The highest-grossing movie on the list is Joker, which earned $1,066,208,658 when it was released in 2019. Christopher Nolan's biopic has a long way to go before beating Todd Phillips' DC film, but Oppenheimer has already exceeded expectations in every way.

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.



Stay tuned for more box office updates.