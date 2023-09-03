Blue Beetle Hits Global Box Office Milestone

Blue Beetle has just hit a major box office milestone. After a few weeks at the box office, the latest DC film has finally crossed $100 million at the global box office. Over the weekend, the film's global box office climbed to $101.9 million through Sunday. Domestically, the film took the third spot behind Barbie (number two) and The Equalizer 3 in the top spot. Domestically, Blue Beetle's haul is sitting around $57.9 million.

At this point, while Blue Beetle is having a somewhat lackluster performance at the Box Office, it's still tracking to beat out Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The second Shazam! film's worldwide total hit around $133.8 million and Blue Beetle is projected to end its theatrical run with a global haul of between $140 and $170 million.

Will There Be More Blue Beetle?

While Blue Beetle's box office may not be as high as perhaps some would have hoped, head of DC Studios James Gunn has confirmed that we'll see Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle, along with "a handful of other characters" in the new DC Universe.

"We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU," Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto said in an interview earlier this summer. "But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn't mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going."

What Is Blue Beetle About?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the super hero Blue Beetle.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

Blue Beetle is in theaters now.

