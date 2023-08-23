Barbie Movie Announces IMAX Screenings With Never-Before-Seen Footage

Greta Gerwig’s and now, it’s coming to the biggest screen. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that Barbie is coming to IMAX for a special, one-week super fan screening engagement starting on September 22nd. The special IMAX screenings will also include never before seen post-credit footage selected by Gerwig.

“The worldwide enthusiasm for Barbie has been overwhelming, humbling, and deeply moving. So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can’t thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their Barbie experience in theaters, across social media, and out in the world,” Gerwig said in a statement. “We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s an even bigger thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all. And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

You can still wear pink after Labor Day.😉💝#BarbieTheMovie coming to IMAX for one week only, starting September 22.



Watch the biggest movie of the summer on the biggest screen, along with never before seen post-credit footage! pic.twitter.com/E1yeNBkxbx — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) August 23, 2023

“For all of us in the exhibition community, it’s been exciting to watch an original film like Barbie become an unparalleled critical and commercial success this summer,” IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond said. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Greta and her filmmaking team and our friends at Warner Bros. to deliver this special edition of Barbie with never-before-seen footage exclusively to IMAX audiences around the world.”

What Footage Will Fans See in IMAX?

While it’s not clear exactly what footage fans attending the special IMAX screenings of Barbie will see, Gerwig has previously spoken about how she’d wanted to include a fart joke in the film, but ultimately wasn’t able to as it would have gotten in the way of some of the film’s more emotional moments.

“We’ve always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we’ve never done it,” Gerwig revealed. “We had like a fart opera in the middle [of Barbie]. I thought it was really funny,” Gerwig recalled. “And that was not the consensus.”

“It was in the wrong place, too,” Houy said of the moment Gerwig wanted to place the flatulence-centric joke in the new movie. “We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time.”

Barbie Just Hit a Major Box Office Milestone

Barbie just hit another box office milestone this week. Barbie reclaimed the number one spot at the box office after being briefly dethroned by Blue Beetle over the weekend and is now the 10th movie ever to gross more than $20 million in its fifth week at the box office with a fifth week haul of $21 million — the film has already made more than a billion globally thus far.

What Is the Barbie Movie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Barbie is currently in theaters.