Oppenheimer Just Passed Deadpool 2 At Worldwide Box Office

This summer has been all about Barbie's huge box office success, but Greta Gerwig's Mattel film isn't the only one thriving in theaters. Oppenheimer, which was released the same day as Barbie, has broken lots of records on its own. Now that the movie has officially been released in China, it's still making waves at the box office. In fact, it just surpassed Deadpool 2 at the worldwide box office to become the second highest-grossing Rated R movie of all time. At the time of this writing, Oppenheimer has made $788,186,568 at the worldwide box office and is expected to cross $800,000,000 soon.

It's likely Oppenheimer will remain in the number two spot when it comes to the Rated R box office rankings. The highest-grossing movie on the list is Joker, which earned $1,066,208,658 when it was released in 2019. Christopher Nolan's biopic has a long way to go before beating Todd Phillips' DC film, but Oppenheimer has already exceeded expectations in every way.

Will Barbie Beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie To Become 2023's Top-Grossing Film?

Barbie has been breaking box office records left and right, and it managed to earn $1 billion in only 17 days. Currently, its box office total is $1,345,183,126, making it the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman and Warner Bros.'s highest-grossing movie of all time. However, there is one big milestone Barbie has yet to accomplish, and that's the title of the highest-grossing movie of 2023. Currently, the crown belongs to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $1,355,156,655.

Considering how close Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie's totals are, Barbie is expected to surpass the animated movie this weekend. While The Super Mario Bros. Movie returned to theaters for National Cinema Day, Barbie is getting an IMAX release in September featuring new footage, which will likely make its final total bigger than originally estimated.

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.



Stay tuned for more box office updates.