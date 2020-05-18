Original Scream Writer Says New Film's Take is "Inventive" and Honors Wes Craven

✖

Earlier today it was confirmed that Scream franchise alum David Arquette will be back for the new movie, but buried in the official announcement was another return, series creator Kevin Williamson will also be back! Though not penning the script like he did for the 1996 original, Scream 2, and Scream 4 (writing the story treatment for the third), Williamson had high praise for the new film's script and its direction. Matt Bettineelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the Radio Silence filmmaking group and last year's Ready or Not are on board to direct the new film, with Zodiac screenwriter James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick of Ready or Not and Castle having written the script.

“I’m excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next Scream," Williamson said in a statement. "Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honors Wes’ legacy in a wonderful way. Ready or Not was my favorite horror film of last year and I can’t wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the ‘Scream’ universe. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Regarding Williamson's involvement, he's credited as an executive producer on the project, the Radio Silence team added: “It’s impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven’s work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers. Kevin Williamson’s incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we’re insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together. Jamie and Guy’s amazing script does that legacy justice and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life."

Plot details on the new film are light for the time being, but with David Arquette set to return to the franchise as his character Dewey Riley we can assume that the film will be in the same continuity as the previous four films. It's unclear if the new movie will be titled "Scream 5" or something else that perhaps kickstarts a new storyline in the same universe.

Original star Neve Campbell previously confirmed that she's also been in talks to return for the new movie but reiterated they were in the early stages of talks. Campbell, who her co-star Matthew Lillard previously described as "a voracious protector of Wes (Craven) like nobody else," revealed that she thought before she'd only sign on for a new film that honored the late director and said she thinks the new filmmakers will do just that.

"I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors [Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett] of the new one," Campbell shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "They came to me with Scream 5, and these directors are incredibly talented. They wrote a letter honoring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films. They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honor and respect Wes’ vision. It was just beautiful, and I was really grateful."

Production on the new Scream movie does not yet have a release date. It will film later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina when proper safety protocols for production have been put into place.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.