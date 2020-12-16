Orphan Star Shares Off Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Prequel

✖

Horror fans were shocked to learn last month that actress Isabelle Fuhrman, star of the original Orphan, would be returning for the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill, with the actress recently taking to Instagram to show off a behind-the-scenes photo from the film's set. It's not so much a surprise that the talented actress would be returning for the project, more that the film focuses on a young girl and a decade has passed since we last saw the actress in the role of Esther, when she was meant to be a nine-year-old girl. Orphan: First Kill does not currently have a release date.

"Shaving cream showers and a whole lot of fake blood," Fuhrman captioned the photo. "This is our last week on [Orphan: First Kill]."

The original 2009 film starred Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard as parents who adopt the nine-year-old Esther (Fuhrman), who goes on to demonstrate bizarre behavior, leading to the reveal that, rather than being a child, she's an adult woman with primordial dwarfism and is merely exploiting families for her own gain.

Orphan: First Kill is described, "Leena Klammer orchestrates a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But Leena’s new life as 'Esther' comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost."

In Orphan, Fuhrman was only slightly older than her on-screen character, but the actress is now in her early 20s, with reports of her involvement previously being described, "In order to help Fuhrman bring her character to life again, filmmakers are utilizing a combination of forced perspective shooting and a world-class makeup team."

The original film not only helped launch Fuhrman's career, but also director Jaume Collett-Serra, as he went on to helm projects like The Shallows and Non-Stop, with the director having helmed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise for Disney and currently being attached to Johnson's Black Adam.

Orphan: First Kill is directed by William Brent Bell (The Boy, The Devil Inside) from a script by David Coggeshall (Scream: The TV Series, Lore). The original Orphan writer, David Leslie Johnson, will serve as an executive producer.

Stay tuned for details on Orphan: First Kill.

