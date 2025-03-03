Oscars Fans Mad In Memoriam Left Out Michelle Trachtenberg, Tony Todd, and More

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has sparked outrage across social media following Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, where several beloved actors were notably absent from the annual In Memoriam tribute segment. The March 2nd broadcast, which celebrated the year’s cinematic achievements with Anora taking home Best Picture, failed to acknowledge the passing of Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg, horror icon Tony Todd, and Charmed actress Shannen Doherty, among others. The glaring omissions have prompted an immediate backlash from fans who expressed their disappointment that these significant cultural figures were overlooked during one of the film industry’s most prestigious ceremonies, despite their substantial contributions to film and television.

Why the fuck was Michelle Trachtenberg not in the in memorium in the Oscars. That’s horrible ! pic.twitter.com/ktrv2Z8jDw — Its Cammmm💫 (@Its_Cammmm_) March 3, 2025

This year’s In Memoriam segment, which concluded with a tribute to Superman star Gene Hackman, featured many industry giants including David Lynch, Maggie Smith, Donald Sutherland, Shelley Duvall, and James Earl Jones. The Academy chose Morgan Freeman to introduce the emotional montage, who spoke about his Unforgiven co-star Hackman, noting that he would be remembered for being “a good man, and for so much more.” The tribute was accompanied by a musical performance, as is tradition for the ceremony. However, the absence of several notable figures became a topic of discussion following what should have been a respectful moment of remembrance.

She deserved that Oscar and I’m still mad at the Oscars for not including #DorothyMalone in the In Memorium segment #TCMParty pic.twitter.com/1ucQ52NGjG — Marcy aka CondimentGrrl (@Condimentgrrl) September 10, 2024

Trachtenberg passed away less than a week before the ceremony on February 26, 2025, at age 39 following complications from a liver transplant. Trachtenberg had appeared in several significant films including Harriet the Spy and Ice Princess. Plus, the exclusion of Doherty, who succumbed to breast cancer in July 2024 at age 53 after a very public battle with the disease, further intensified fan disappointment. Doherty’s work extended beyond television hits like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed to include films such as Heathers and Mallrats, making her omission particularly noticeable.

The Oscars may have overlooked him, but we won’t. Tony Todd was more than just Candyman—he was an icon, a legend, and a powerhouse performer who left an unforgettable mark on horror, sci-fi, and cinema as a whole. From Final Destination to Star Trek, his presence was unmatched,… pic.twitter.com/ehgnoRdUFO — iHorror.com (@iHorrorNews) March 3, 2025

The omission of Todd, whose iconic performance as the title character in the Candyman franchise and recent work as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game cemented his legacy in horror cinema and beyond, also drew attention. Todd’s contributions to cinema extended far beyond horror, with notable performances in acclaimed films like Platoon, The Rock, and The Crow. His commanding presence and distinctive voice made him instantly recognizable to audiences across generations, and his work consistently pushed boundaries within the industry. Todd, who died in November 2024 at age 69, had amassed over 250 credits across film, television, and video games throughout his impressive career.

The Oscars’ History of Controversial In Memoriam Omissions

The 2025 Oscars incident represents just the latest chapter in the Academy’s long history of controversial In Memoriam exclusions that have consistently drawn criticism from industry insiders and fans alike. Similar controversies erupted in previous ceremonies when figures like Texas Chainsaw Massacre revolutionary director Tobe Hopper and 1960’s Batman actor Adam West were left out of their respective year’s tributes, creating a pattern that suggests the Academy’s selection process may be fundamentally flawed.

All three performers left out this year had significant work in film, meeting the Academy’s stated criteria for inclusion. Trachtenberg’s death, occurring just five days before the ceremony, might partially explain her absence from the prepared video package. Then again, Hackman made the cut, despite his death being announced on February 27, one day after Trachtenberg’s.

According to the Academy, hundreds of industry professionals pass away each year, making it impossible to include everyone in the broadcast segment. In addition, the Academy does maintain a more comprehensive memorial gallery on its website, though this explanation has done little to quell fan disappointment when beloved figures are excluded from the televised tribute. Still, it’s hard to understand how many significant names were left out of the ceremony.

