Superman Actor Gene Hackman Found Dead at His Home with His Wife and Dog

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, best known to comic book fans as the original cinematic Lex Luthor in the Superman film series, has been found dead alongside his wife and their dog at their Santa Fe home. County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed that Hackman, 95, and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, 64, were discovered at their residence in Santa Fe Summit on Wednesday, February 26th. The unusual circumstances surrounding their deaths have raised questions, as authorities noted that even the couple’s dog was found deceased at the scene. Sheriff Mendoza indicated there was no immediate evidence of foul play, though the cause of death remains undetermined. The legendary actor had been retired from Hollywood for nearly two decades, having last appeared on screen in 2004’s Welcome to Mooseport before transitioning to writing novels and focusing on his painting.

Hackman’s portrayal of the brilliant, megalomaniacal businessman Lex Luthor in Richard Donner’s groundbreaking 1978 film Superman cemented his place in comic book cinema history. His performance as Superman’s nemesis struck a perfect balance between menacing villainy and dark comedy, creating a template for superhero antagonists that would influence the genre for decades. Hackman would reprise the role in 1980’s Superman II and later return for 1987’s Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, making him one of the most recognizable faces in the Superman franchise alongside Christopher Reeve’s iconic portrayal of the Man of Steel.

Long before superhero films dominated Hollywood, Hackman brought gravitas to the genre at a time when comic book adaptations were still fighting for respect from critics and audiences alike. His willingness to commit fully to the role, despite its potentially campy nature, helped legitimize comic book films as a serious art form.

The Lasting Legacy of Gene Hackman’s Beyond Lex Luthor

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Other than his memorable turn as Luthor, Hackman built an extraordinary career spanning over four decades. He earned his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as the hard-nosed detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in 1971’s The French Connection, a character that showcased his trademark intensity and commanding screen presence. His second Oscar came for his supporting role as the ruthless Sheriff “Little Bill” Daggett in Clint Eastwood’s 1992 western Unforgiven.

Hackman demonstrated remarkable versatility throughout his career, taking on roles across various genres that showcased his exceptional range. Animation fans also remember him for his voice work in animated films like Antz, where he played the militaristic General Mandible. His ability to convey authority made him perfectly suited for roles like General Frank Hummel in the action thriller The Rock and submarine Captain Frank Ramsey in Crimson Tide. In Wes Anderson’s quirky The Royal Tenenbaums, Hackman delivered one of his final and most beloved performances as Royal Tenenbaum, earning a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the dysfunctional family patriarch.

Hackman leaves behind three children from his first marriage: Christopher Allen, Elizabeth Jean, and Leslie Ann Hackman. His passing marks the end of an era in Hollywood, as one of the last titans from the revolutionary American cinema of the 1970s. For comic book movie fans, his Lex Luthor remains the standard against which all subsequent interpretations of the character are measured, proving that even in a fantastical universe of flying men and incredible feats, what resonates most is the authentic humanity that great actors like Hackman bring to every role.

RIP Gene Hackman, his work will live on even as he is missed. We extend condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and fans.