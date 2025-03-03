Flow Makes History at Academy Awards With Best Animated Film Win Over Inside Out 2

Flow has made history at the Academy Awards this year with its win for Best Animated Feature Film over other nominees such as Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2. It’s been a very competitive awards season as heading into the Oscars this year it was very hard to predict which of the nominees could actually take home the win. As the awards season continued to favor some films over others, it was actually one dark horse that has taken the win at the end of the day. Flow has officially won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. and has made history while doing so.

Flow already made history at the Golden Globes earlier this year as a major upset over many of the other features in the category, and was the very first Latvian film to do so. This string of making history continues even further as Flow has now won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film over a very stacked category. This is the very first Latvian film to ever win an Oscar, so now Flow has further cemented itself within animation history.

The tears are flowing. FLOW secures the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3RPVaLBz84 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Flow Wins Big at the 97th Academy Awards

Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman have officially been awarded the win for Flow in a very stacked category that also included the likes of Inside Out 2, Memoir of a Snail, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and The Wild Robot. The other films had seemed to be gaining favor, but now it’s clear that Flow has really stood out from the others. Its dialogue free presentation helped it to cross borders to be a worldwide hit, and now it’s nabbed the biggest award as a reflection of all of the efforts the creative team put into it.

This win over Inside Out 2 marks a real turn for Disney as well as it’s not continuing a losing streak at the Academy Awards for the past few years, and Inside Out 2 recently also lost its record as the highest-grossing animated film of all time to the recently released Ne Zha 2. It’s a reflection of the kinds of experiences that animation fans are looking for in their film releases, and now fans can check out the Academy Award winning film whenever they want as Flow is available for streaming exclusively with Max.