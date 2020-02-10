Oscars 2020: Kelly Marie Tran Fans Point Out She Has More Lines than in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brought the nine film long Skywalker Saga to an end last year, and it was one of the most divisive films of the final trilogy. Then again, this final trilogy has been riddled with controversy throughout as fans couldn’t quite decide what they liked or didn’t like about the trilogy. This was especially tough for one of the actors caught in the middle, Kelly Marie Tran, as Rose Tico’s character was not only the center of many of the debates but also the center of several hate campaigns.

Whether or not this was an intentional result of the response to The Last Jedi, Kelly Marie Tran notably had far less screen time and number of lines in Rise of Skywalker. Not only did a number of fans protest to this, but they also calculated that there were less than 80 seconds of actual time she was in the film.

Compare that to her presenting in the latest Academy Awards, and well, now fans have noted how much more time she’s on screen here and more lines she gets to say than in that blockbuster film. Read on to see what fans are saying about the comparison between the two, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

“GOT MORE SCREEN TIME”

KELLY MARIE TRAN GOT MORE SCREEN TIME AT THE #OSCARS THAN RISE OF SKYWALKER. — Eugene Buenaventura (@_EugeneTV) February 10, 2020

“Had More Screentime”

#Oscars Kelly Marie Tran had more screentime in the Oscars than in TROS …. — Jade ReyLove (@JadeReyLove) February 10, 2020

“Made Better Use of Kelly Marie Tran’s Comedic Talent”

the Oscars made better use of Kelly Marie Tran’s comedic talent than Star Wars — Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) February 10, 2020

“Kelly Marie Tran is Next”

“Kelly Marie Tran is next”



I’ll take things JJ Abrams rarely said on the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for $100, Alex #oscars — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 10, 2020

“Gave Kelly Marie Tran More Lines”

Oscars gave Kelly Marie Tran more lines than JJ Abrams did — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) February 10, 2020

“Why’d Ya Have to Play Rose Like That”

Kelly Marie Tran just got more screen time on the #Oscars broadcast than in the last Star Wars and now I’m angry all over again! WHY’D YA HAVE TO PLAY ROSE LIKE THAT, JJ!? — Chelsea Davison (@chelsea_davison) February 10, 2020

“I Won’t Get Over it”

Kelly Marie Tran getting more screen time here than she had in RoS. And I won’t get over it. #Oscars — Francesca (@Francesca28339) February 10, 2020

“Better than her Star Wars Role”