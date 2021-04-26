Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins Wins Best Actor

✖

The 93rd Academy Awards are underway and we have already seen a lot of exciting wins. The latest announcement revealed the winner for Best Actor and the results are quite surprising. Despite the late, great Chadwick Boseman being the frontrunner for his performance as Levee Green in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the Oscar ended up going to Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father. It was a tough category this year with strong performances from Boseman, Steven Yeun (Minari), Gary Oldman (Mank), and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal).

This marks Hopkins's second Oscar win and sixth nomination.

In case you're wondering why there aren't as many celebrities present during this year's event, it's because the Academy decided to broadcast from numerous locations.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate. To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon," an AMPAS spokesperson shared in a statement.

As for Hopkins's win, their performance was certainly award-worthy, but many fans of Boseman will surely be upset considering this would have been a posthumous win. Back in February, cinematographer Tobias Schliessler spoke to The Wrap about shooting Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and revealed he cried the entire time he filmed Boseman's performance.

"Oh, my God. Heartbroken. Heartbroken because, for me, watching him work was such an inspiration. There were times while making the movie that I cried as we were filming his performance, from behind my monitor, because it was so touching," Schliessler explained. "And then to know what he went through with his illness. I didn’t know at the time. Can you imagine, to get yourself into the emotional space for those scenes? How exhausting that much have been for Chadwick."

