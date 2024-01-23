Oscars: Margot Robbie Barbie Snub Crushes Fans

The Oscars nominations are here and Barbie's Margot Robbie didn't get a nod for Best Actress. Naturally, there's a bit of a commotion on social media surrounding the fan-favorite movie. Add the highest earner at the box office in 2023, a lot of fans assumed that Barbie would get nominations in Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Picture and Best Director. Unfortunately, the only parts to be recognized were the Best Picture category along with the supporting roles. It's a bit of a blow to a devoted fanbase that was rooting for Barbie all summer. Neverless, both Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie are very proud of their accomplishment and what it means for female-led films moving forward.

The Barbie actress applauded the work of Gerwig and ow this changed the game for genre productions moving forward. "I'll just jump in and say what Greta is too humble to say," Robbie told the crowd at Deadline's Contenders panel last year. "She has literally changed the game. From now on, it's different because of what she's done. It's massive. And someone is going to come forward with another original idea that requires a big budget, and there's going to be a female lead, and they're going to point to Barbie and say, 'But that made money.' Everyone's gonna go, 'Oh, right we're gonna have to green light this.' And that's amazing."

Do you think she deserved a nomination? Check out the discussion in the comments!