Oscars: Margot Robbie Barbie Snub Crushes Fans
Barbie's Margot Robbie gets snubbed by The Oscars.
The Oscars nominations are here and Barbie's Margot Robbie didn't get a nod for Best Actress. Naturally, there's a bit of a commotion on social media surrounding the fan-favorite movie. Add the highest earner at the box office in 2023, a lot of fans assumed that Barbie would get nominations in Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Picture and Best Director. Unfortunately, the only parts to be recognized were the Best Picture category along with the supporting roles. It's a bit of a blow to a devoted fanbase that was rooting for Barbie all summer. Neverless, both Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie are very proud of their accomplishment and what it means for female-led films moving forward.
The Barbie actress applauded the work of Gerwig and ow this changed the game for genre productions moving forward. "I'll just jump in and say what Greta is too humble to say," Robbie told the crowd at Deadline's Contenders panel last year. "She has literally changed the game. From now on, it's different because of what she's done. It's massive. And someone is going to come forward with another original idea that requires a big budget, and there's going to be a female lead, and they're going to point to Barbie and say, 'But that made money.' Everyone's gonna go, 'Oh, right we're gonna have to green light this.' And that's amazing."
the margot robbie snub?????? #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/95MqPASjS8— gio 🤌🏻 george villiers era (@giogiorubbish) January 23, 2024
Nominating Ken but not Barbie is literally the plot of the movie. #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/XxudjeX4nd— Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) January 23, 2024
Seems really odd to me how #Barbie could be nominated for best lead actor, best supporting actress and even best film, but they don't acknowledge Margot Robbie as lead actress (the heart and soul of the film) or Greta Gerwig as director.#Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/rAvbAFxcPu— Kim Barrett 💙 (@KimBarrett8) January 23, 2024
they're EVERYTHING.... the academy is just ken #Oscars2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/l6iM92oexv— ¥le ✨🍉 (@yleniaindenial1) January 23, 2024
Ryan Gosling, while deserving, got an Oscar nomination for Barbie while Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie didn’t? Completely proving the point of the movie in 20 fucking 24 you cannot make this up #Oscars2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EvnPJcP8Xn— rhys (he/him) (@rhysr97) January 23, 2024
greta wasn’t nominated— rafaela 🏎️¹⁶ (@jacaerysrogue) January 23, 2024
margot wasn’t nominated
oh they hate women #oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/IlJBX4UqhZ
Wait Ryan Gosling got nominated for his role as Ken, but Margot Robbie didn't get nominated for Barbie?! And Greta got snubbed for Best Director?!?!
Way to justify the literal plot of the movie @TheAcademy 🥴 #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/6MEHaSeTjZ— Shirleigh (@ShirleighShirlz) January 23, 2024
no because wdym they nominated ryan for barbie and NOT margot...#Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/zzdOxOsqcO— feds (@h1ghrct) January 23, 2024
The Greta Lee snub, the Margot Robbie snub, the Charles Melton snub, the Julianne Moore and NATALIE PORTMAN snub #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/jtoyumjIWr— cam hump (@Cameron_Hump) January 23, 2024