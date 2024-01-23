Godzilla Minus One Makes History With the Kaiju's First Oscars Nomination
Godzilla Minus One has earned a historic Academy Award nomination for both its monster and Japan.
Godzilla Minus One has done it. For decades now, the monster has been dominating theaters, and he has dozens of films under his belt. Not every Godzilla movie is a winner, but over the years, the kaiju has put out some seriously great films. Most recently, Godzilla Minus One left fans in awe following its 2023 debut, and its Academy Award nomination today is a historic one for the IP.
After all, Godzilla has never been nominated for an Academy War before now. No version of the monster has been deemed worthy enough by critics to support an Oscar nom, but that has all changed thanks to director Takashi Yamazaki and his team.
涙でた。— Koji Matsunaga (@sonicpower1970) January 23, 2024
日本のVFXにとって快挙だね！
アップしていいと言われたので。 pic.twitter.com/y5vzzwTGK0
If you did not hear, the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards went live today, and Godzilla Minus One earned a nomination for Best Visual Effects. As you can see in the slides below, the honor has left the Internet buzzing as this is Godzilla's first nomination. To date, Godzilla Minus One has earned a number of awards from organizations like the Chicago Film Critics Association, Denver Film Critics Society, Hawaii Film Critics Society, and more.
Obviously, Godzilla fans are geeking over the big nomination today, and the same goes for cinemaphiles across the board. Today's honor marks another first for Japan as this Academy Award nomination is the first of its class. No other Japanese film has been nominated for Best Visual Effect, so if Godzilla takes home the award, it will be a big day for Yamazaki's team.
If you have not checked out Godzilla Minus One, the movie is still in theaters stateside but not for long! The movie will end its theatrical window before February roles in.
What do you make of Godzilla's big nomination? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
Notice how Godzilla Minus One got the loudest applause :> pic.twitter.com/57E5lYQGPK— Cerato 75 (@75Cerato) January 23, 2024
The fact that Godzilla Minus One got nominated for VFX and literally nothing else shows how out of touch the Academy is. But what else is new? pic.twitter.com/LARwk0de8x— E.Z Peterson (@TheEZRider) January 23, 2024
Congratulations to Godzilla Minus One for being nominated for the Academy award for Best Visual Effects! Absolutely stellar work that stands higher than some blockbusters with so much bigger budgets. The entire vfx team should be very proud of themselves ♥️🔥🙏🏽🥰 pic.twitter.com/iz2ucO9AVo— samosasaurus 🇵🇸 🦕🦖🍉 (@samosasaurus) January 23, 2024
Godzilla Minus one getting nominated for Best visual effects is a massive mark in History for this franchise i am so happy for the team and director Takashi Yamazaki for this outstanding victory you deserve it pic.twitter.com/KQivYeNcLU— Kaiju Knight of the wind (@kaijugamer2000) January 23, 2024
The #Oscars still matter!
Let's spread some joy with this thread of nominees reacting to the announcement that can change their lives.
First we have the team of Godzilla Minus One, nominated for best visual effects.pic.twitter.com/WTzXWHyj2Q— Ronaldo Trancoso Jr (@ronaldotrancoso) January 23, 2024
The huge cheer #GodzillaMinusOne recieved at the #OscarNoms is beyond heartwarming! Go, go, Godzilla! @nostoro @godzilla231103 @MINAMI373HAMABE pic.twitter.com/VX95twfh2B— Dave King 💙 (@daverking) January 23, 2024
Congratulations to Yamazaki and his team for Godzilla Minus One's Visual Effects nom. The first Godzilla movie to be nominated for an American Academy Award pic.twitter.com/cv8vOh6mNe— GMAN (@GMANofMysteroid) January 23, 2024