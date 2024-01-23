Godzilla Minus One Makes History With the Kaiju's First Oscars Nomination

Godzilla Minus One has done it. For decades now, the monster has been dominating theaters, and he has dozens of films under his belt. Not every Godzilla movie is a winner, but over the years, the kaiju has put out some seriously great films. Most recently, Godzilla Minus One left fans in awe following its 2023 debut, and its Academy Award nomination today is a historic one for the IP.

After all, Godzilla has never been nominated for an Academy War before now. No version of the monster has been deemed worthy enough by critics to support an Oscar nom, but that has all changed thanks to director Takashi Yamazaki and his team.

If you did not hear, the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards went live today, and Godzilla Minus One earned a nomination for Best Visual Effects. As you can see in the slides below, the honor has left the Internet buzzing as this is Godzilla's first nomination. To date, Godzilla Minus One has earned a number of awards from organizations like the Chicago Film Critics Association, Denver Film Critics Society, Hawaii Film Critics Society, and more.

Obviously, Godzilla fans are geeking over the big nomination today, and the same goes for cinemaphiles across the board. Today's honor marks another first for Japan as this Academy Award nomination is the first of its class. No other Japanese film has been nominated for Best Visual Effect, so if Godzilla takes home the award, it will be a big day for Yamazaki's team.

If you have not checked out Godzilla Minus One, the movie is still in theaters stateside but not for long! The movie will end its theatrical window before February roles in.

What do you make of Godzilla's big nomination? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!